Covid-19: 2 783 new cases identified in SA, and 155 deaths

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A patient gets a Covid-19 vaccine.
Getty Images
  • 2 783 new infections have been identified in South Africa.
  • A further 155 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 86 655.
  • To date, 16 755 133 vaccine doses have been administered.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 2 783 new Covid-19 infections were identified in South Africa on Thursday, with 155 related deaths.

According to the NICD, this brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 892 081.

"The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal [22%], followed by the Western Cape [18%]. The Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State and Gauteng each accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2%," its spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said.

A further 155 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 86 655.In the past 24 hours, the country has seen an increase of 174 hospital admissions.

A total of 17 493 443 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

The national health department said the cumulative number of recoveries now stood at 2 753 334, with a recovery rate of 95.2%.

To date, 16 755 133 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals. 

