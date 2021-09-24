Covid-19: 2 783 new cases identified in SA, and 155 deaths

2 783 new infections have been identified in South Africa.

A further 155 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 86 655.

To date, 16 755 133 vaccine doses have been administered.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 2 783 new Covid-19 infections were identified in South Africa on Thursday, with 155 related deaths.

According to the NICD, this brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 892 081.

"The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal [22%], followed by the Western Cape [18%]. The Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State and Gauteng each accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2%," its spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said.

In the past 24 hours, the country has seen an increase of 174 hospital admissions.

A total of 17 493 443 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

The national health department said the cumulative number of recoveries now stood at 2 753 334, with a recovery rate of 95.2%.

To date, 16 755 133 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.