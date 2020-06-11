33m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 | 2 Gauteng health officials test positive, including spokesperson

Riaan Grobler
Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku inside the new testing station in Forest Hill City.
Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku inside the new testing station in Forest Hill City.
Kgalalelo Tlhoaele
  • The Gauteng Department of Health says two officials in the office of Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku have tested positive for Covid-19.
  • They are department spokesperson Kwara Kekana and Julius Maputla, the manager for stakeholder relations.
  • Masuku has to date tested five times, and he and the remainder of the officials in his office remain negative.

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that two officials in the office of Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are department spokesperson Kwara Kekana and Julius Maputla, the manager for stakeholder relations.

According to Philani Mhlungu, media liaison officer for the MEC, these two officials are part of the core team that frequents the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.

"On 8 June, the office of the premier publicly announced that there were officials who tested positive at the command centre. As a standard, the office of the MEC has a public duty to declare positive cases as part of the drive to fight against stigma and ignorance surrounding Covid-19, as well as to promote transparency," Mhlungu said.

READ | Covid-19: Eastern Cape school sends all Grade 7 pupils home after parent tests positive

"Further, it must be noted that Covid-19 is a notifiable disease and both officials have consented to the public declaration of their respective results and status. Contact tracing and measures applicable after the confirmation of a positive case have been followed.

"As part of established protocol, the two employees are currently in self-isolation at their respective homes for the prescribed period. Both the Gauteng Health Central Office and the Disaster Management Centre have been disinfected and, soon after, declared fit for operation," said Mhlungu.

"Once more, we wish to confirm that so far... Masuku, who has to date tested five times, as well as the remainder of the officials in his office remain negative in terms of confirmed test results.

"The department and the MEC wish the two officials, who remain in high spirits, a speedy recovery. The department will keep the public informed on their progress."

Mhlungu said as part of the business continuity plan, Kekana would not be available for interactions that require physical engagement.

Related Links
Gauteng health department not compromising on measures to stop coronavirus
28 health workers test positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng, says department
Coronavirus in SA: ‘Significant progress’ on modelling - but, for now, we will not know what it...
Read more on:
bandile masukujohannesburg ­coronavirushealth
Lottery
7 bag R35k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 5692 votes
Cricket
12% - 1638 votes
Soccer
23% - 3115 votes
Golf
7% - 971 votes
Other
15% - 2089 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.73
(-1.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.18
(-0.91)
ZAR/EUR
18.97
(-1.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(-0.64)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.10)
Gold
1728.16
(-0.28)
Silver
17.83
(-0.61)
Platinum
821.00
(-0.54)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1919.00
(+0.39)
All Share
53672.63
(-1.49)
Top 40
49204.82
(-1.42)
Financial 15
10895.57
(-3.03)
Industrial 25
73369.56
(-0.01)
Resource 10
49092.78
(-2.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun 2020

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo