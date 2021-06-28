42m ago

Covid-19: 2.6 million more jabs will see vaccination rate increase this week - Cyril Ramaphosa

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that more Covid-19 vaccines had arrived in the country.
  • He also said the South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority should be allowed to perform its mandate without intimidation.
  • The president called on those who spread fake news about the vaccines to refrain from causing panic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the country had received more than 2.6 million doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines since last Thursday.

"In the last three days, we have received an additional 1.2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the Covax facility. With these additional supplies, we will be able to rapidly increase the rate of vaccination this week and in the weeks that follow," he said.

He was addressing the nation as a third wave of infections continued to batter the country, particularly Gauteng.

The president announced the government's decision to raise the Covid-19 alert level to an adjusted Level 4. Curfew hours were once again extended, all alcohol sales were banned, and leisure travel to and from Gauteng was prohibited.

By midnight on Saturday, nearly 2.7 million people in South Africa had been vaccinated.

Fake news

Ramaphosa said there was a lot of misinformation about the vaccine. 

"False stories are being spread on WhatsApp groups, on social media, and by word of mouth about the vaccine, claiming that the vaccine is not safe, that it can make you sick, or that it doesn't work. Please think long and hard before you press share or send. Please consider the harm you may be causing. You are spreading panic, fear and confusion at a time when we can ill afford it. 

"The scientific evidence before us shows that vaccines work. They are safe, effective, and save lives. If you have any questions about the vaccine, if you are unsure in any way, please consult the information being provided by the Department of Health and doctors. You may also have questions as to whether the vaccines currently being used are effective in preventing severe illness or hospitalisation from the new variant," he said.

READ | IN FULL: 'We're in the grip of a devastating wave' - Ramaphosa's dire warning as SA moves to Level 4

He assured South Africans that the vaccines were effective against the Delta variant, but warned that vaccinated people could still become infected, regardless of the variant, because no vaccine is 100% effective.

Ramaphosa also took the important step of confirming the independence of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

The body has faced criticism from the EFF, and Sahpra was forced to issue rebuttals against false claims, tweeted by at least one member of the red berets.

On Friday, thousands of EFF members marched to the authority's offices in Tshwane.

Ramaphosa said the Sahpra should be allowed to do its work without any hinderance.

He added that throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the government's response was led by dedicated medical professionals, healthcare workers and scientists. 

READ | Lockdown: Ramaphosa places the country under alert Level 4

"We owe them all a debt of gratitude for their professionalism and their dedication. Therefore, it is highly distressing when political leaders launch personal attacks against such people for doing the job they have been assigned to do.

"We must remember that Sahpra is an independent regulator that focuses only on scientific evidence to ensure safety, quality and efficacy in the interest of public health. Therefore, Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation or political influence so that when vaccines are approved, the public can be confident that the vaccines are safe, of good quality and will work," he said.


