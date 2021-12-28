Covid-19: 3 782 new infections and 15 deaths recorded in South Africa

- South Africa recorded 3 782 new confirmed Covid-19 infections on Monday.
- 15 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 90 829.
- 15 505 006 adults have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Monday, the country recorded 3 417 318 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 15 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 90 829.
The NICD reported that the 3 782 new Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa represented a 22% positivity rate.
As of Monday, Gauteng recorded 1 126 669 confirmed cases, KwaZulu-Natal 601 496 and the Western Cape 583 982.
Most new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which accounted for 27% of the cases, followed by Gauteng with 22%. The Western Cape accounted for 17% of new cases; Eastern Cape 14%; Mpumalanga 7%; Free State 5%; Limpopo and North West 3% each; and the Northern Cape 2%.
KwaZulu-Natal recorded 1 007 new cases on Monday, Gauteng 841 and the Western Cape 645.
There were 150 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour cycle. As of Monday, 8 990 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.
South Africa conducted 21 076 433 cumulative tests, of which 17 230 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.
According to the Department of Health, 27 807 355 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 2 884 were administered on Monday.
To date, 15 505 006 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 884 387 vaccine doses have been administered.