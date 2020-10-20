25m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: 30 Fort Hare students test positive after nights out at tavern and bash

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Thirty students from the University of Fort Hare tested positive for Covid-19 after they went out for a night of drinks at a tavern in Quigney, and later attended a bash.
  • Students tested positive after alleged non-compliance to alert Level 1 regulations.
  • A residence with 134 beds at the Alice campus is being used as a quarantine and isolation site.

A total of 30 students from the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape tested positive for Covid-19 after going out for a night of drinks at a tavern in Quigney, and a week later attended a bash, the university confirmed.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

According to the university, the students tested positive after alleged non-compliance to alert Level 1 regulations, claiming masks were not worn, social distancing not observed and no washing and sanitising of hands at a tavern in Quigney.

Fort Hare spokesperson Tandi Mapukata said the East London campus students went to the tavern on 3 October.

"This non-compliance was also evident on [10 October] where the '10-10 2020 Bash' was held in Quigney", added Mapukata.

The Department of Health in the Eastern Cape then launched a testing and tracing campaign after the breakout.

"Most of the students that tested positive are from the Nursing Science Faculty and [to] a lesser degree of the Law Faculty", Mapukata said.

READ | Cape Town teenagers flocked to Tin Roof for night of cheap booze: Now at least 47 have Covid-19

She said two students who tested positive went home: one to Mount Fletcher and the other to Reston in East London.

"Tracing teams in both districts Buffalo City and Joe Gqabi were able to locate them."

The university has since set aside a residence with 134 beds at the Alice campus, and is using it as a quarantine and isolation site for the students who tested positive.

"To date, the number of active cases are closer to 30 as results are still streaming in," Mapukata added.

According to Sowetan Live, 900 students are still waiting for their test results.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Tin Roof party: Covid-19 cases now stand at 89
Tin Roof: No need for panic over possible 'superspreader' event, but be cautious - expert
Tin Roof party: Covid-19 cases up to 73, two hospitalised
Read more on:
eastern capecoronavirus
Lottery
1 player bags R310k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 5085 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 6031 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.49
(+0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(+0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.23)
Gold
1905.70
(+0.17)
Silver
24.61
(+5.26)
Platinum
861.00
(+0.88)
Brent Crude
42.85
(-0.67)
Palladium
2335.00
(+0.69)
All Share
55104.63
(-0.10)
Top 40
50723.77
(-0.04)
Financial 15
9936.82
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
75546.64
(+1.05)
Resource 10
53450.60
(-1.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo