Covid-19: 30 Fort Hare students test positive after nights out at tavern and bash

A total of 30 students from the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape tested positive for Covid-19 after going out for a night of drinks at a tavern in Quigney, and a week later attended a bash, the university confirmed.

According to the university, the students tested positive after alleged non-compliance to alert Level 1 regulations, claiming masks were not worn, social distancing not observed and no washing and sanitising of hands at a tavern in Quigney.

Fort Hare spokesperson Tandi Mapukata said the East London campus students went to the tavern on 3 October.

"This non-compliance was also evident on [10 October] where the '10-10 2020 Bash' was held in Quigney", added Mapukata.

The Department of Health in the Eastern Cape then launched a testing and tracing campaign after the breakout.

"Most of the students that tested positive are from the Nursing Science Faculty and [to] a lesser degree of the Law Faculty", Mapukata said.

READ | Cape Town teenagers flocked to Tin Roof for night of cheap booze: Now at least 47 have Covid-19 She said two students who tested positive went home: one to Mount Fletcher and the other to Reston in East London.

"Tracing teams in both districts Buffalo City and Joe Gqabi were able to locate them." The university has since set aside a residence with 134 beds at the Alice campus, and is using it as a quarantine and isolation site for the students who tested positive. "To date, the number of active cases are closer to 30 as results are still streaming in," Mapukata added. According to Sowetan Live, 900 students are still waiting for their test results.

