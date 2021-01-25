25 Jan

Covid-19: 4 551 new infections as SA's total now stands at 1 417 537

Lwandile Bhengu
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19 in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Michele Spartari, AFP

South Africa recorded another 243 Covid-19 deaths and 4 551 new infections on Monday, while the recovery rate continued to improve.

The cumulative number of cases is now 1 417 537.

The country's recovery rate is at 87.6%.

On Monday, the Eastern Cape had 65 deaths, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 60 and the Western Cape with 57. 

The Eastern Cape continues to lead the death toll, with 10 137, while KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of active cases - 46 528.

A total of 8 019 239 tests have been conducted so far, with 26 113 tests having been done since the last report.

Meanwhile, on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would soon be receiving the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India.

