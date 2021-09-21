1h ago

Covid-19: 41% of Western Cape adult population registered for vaccination

Tammy Petersen
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. (Photo: ER Lombard/Gallo Images)
  • More than two million adults have registered for Covid-19 vaccination in the Western Cape, while 37.12% have received at least one dose.
  • The province has seen 515 625 confirmed cases and 19 524 fatalities since the start of the outbreak.
  • The province was descending the third wave, with 12 711 active cases, of which 176 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

More than two million adults, or 41% of the Western Cape's adult population, have registered for Covid-19 vaccination, Premier Alan Winde has said.

And 37.12% of those eligible for vaccination had received at least one dose of the vaccine to date.

The province was currently descending the third wave, with 12 711 active cases, of which 176 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

To date, there have been 515 625 confirmed cases and 19 524 fatalities in the province.

The current moving average is 52 deaths per day.

A total of 2 255 people were in hospital, with 492 in high care or intensive care units.

As of Monday, 2 641 449 vaccine doses had been administered in the province.

Winde said 499 132 people aged 60 and older, or 69.4%, were registered for vaccination, of which 93.3% had already received at least one dose.

In the age group 50 to 59, 360 447 people, or 52.8 %, were registered for vaccination, while 96.8% had received at least one jab.

A total of 654 567 people aged 35 to 49, or 43.3%, were registered, and 87.2% had received at least one shot, while 509 900 people aged 18 to 34, or 24.9 %, were registered, with 75.8% having received one jab.

In the breakdown of the vaccinated age groups, 66.5% of the population aged 60 years and older had received at least one jab; 51.7% of those aged 50 to 59; 37.9% of those aged 35 to 49; and 18.8% of those aged 18 to 34.

According to statistics released by the Western Cape health department this week, 98.3% of the 292 people aged 60 and older who died after contracting the virus during the peak of the third wave in the province were not fully vaccinated.

Data for the week 14 to 20 August, identified as the height of infections, indicated that 93% of the 2 455 who contracted Covid-19 in this age group were not fully inoculated.

Of those who required hospitalisation, 96% of the 729 had not been jabbed.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, a total of 16 162 887 vaccine doses have been administered, with 154 199 shots being delivered within the last 24 hours.

