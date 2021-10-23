23 Oct

Covid-19: 449 new cases recorded as death toll increases by 23

Nicole McCain
Junior Molly Day gets her first Pfizer Biontech COVID vaccine at Ridley High School in Ridley, Pennsylvania on May, 3, 2021.
Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times via Getty
  • South Africa recorded 449 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections on Saturday.
  • Twenty-three new deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 88 914.
  • KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20% of the new cases recorded on Saturday.

The country recorded 449 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections and 23 deaths, bringing the death toll to 88 914 on Saturday.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the country recorded 2 919 332 laboratory confirmed cases as of Saturday.

"The NICD … reports that 449 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 1.6% positivity rate," the statement said.

According to the Department of Health, 21 300 098 vaccines have been administered. Of those, 66 867 were administered in the last 24 hours. To date, 14 696 557 people are fully vaccinated.

Gauteng is the most impacted, with 918 894 confirmed cases in total, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 515 164 and the Western Cape with 513 236.

"The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal [20%], followed by the Western Cape [18%]. The Free State accounted for 15%; Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; the Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today's new cases," said NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh.

On Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 88 new cases, with the Western Cape recording 82 and the Free State 67.

There has been an increase of 32 admissions in the past 24 hours. There are currently 4 296 people admitted to both public and private hospitals. 

South Africa has conducted 18 342 808 tests, of which 28 196 have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

