Covid-19: 66% of the 13 155 new cases recorded in Gauteng, says NICD

Gauteng continues to bear the brunt of Covid-19, registering 66% of the 13 155 new cases recorded, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Sunday.



Of those, 8 640 were detected in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape with 1 166 (9%), North West 6%; KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga (4% each); Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo (3% each); and Northern Cape accounting for 2%.

[Update] #COVID19 in GAUTENG, 20/06/21 ????• 8640 new cases = highest ever recorded• 7-day avg at 6941 = 31% higher than previous peak• 5218 (+40) patients currently in hospital• 1105 (+3) in ICU; 538 (+15) ventilated• 62 deaths per day over past week#Rid1TweetsOnCovid pic.twitter.com/HPAtMDa9Kh — Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) June 20, 2021

The majority of new cases were from tests in the private sector.

Another 112 people were reported to have died, and 611 were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Vaccinations have been stagnant since Friday, with 2 137 071 people having received either the Sisonke programme vaccine for healthcare workers, or the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Plans are afoot in the meantime to vaccinate teachers.



