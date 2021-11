South Africa has recorded 789 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 89 562.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today (Friday) is 2.8%, which is higher than yesterday (1.7%)," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement.

It said the seven-day average was 1.4% on Friday, which was higher than Thursday (1.2%).

As of Friday, the country recorded 2 928 288 laboratory-confirmed cases.