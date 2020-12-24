2h ago

Covid-19: 883 active cases among healthcare workers in the Western Cape

Canny Maphanga
  • The Western Cape currently has 883 healthcare workers who are infected with Covid-19.
  • Seventy-four are in hospital and seven have died in the past 14 days.
  • The general public has been urged to avoid gatherings, especially indoor ones.

The head of the Western Cape's health department, Dr Keith Cloete, revealed on Thursday that 883 healthcare workers in the province have been infected with Covid-19.

Of that, 74 are in hospital and seven have died in the past 14 days.

"The general public should avoid gatherings, especially if indoors. Everyone should stay in their own secure household bubbles, and be extra cautious when meeting with anyone outside that bubble. Do it outdoors, stay 1.5 metres away and wear a mask at all times," Cloete said.

This after the province recorded 35 146 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 184 698 confirmed cases and 143 552 recoveries as of 13:00 on Thursday.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 171 fatalities, bringing the number of Covid-19-related deaths in the province to 5 890 as of 18:00 on Wednesday.

"However, the number of deaths has since reached 6 000. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time," Premier Alan Winde said in a statement on Thursday.

READ | Covid-19 in Cape Town: Grim outlook as pressure mounts on hospitals, plea for public to 'step up'

Winde added that in the second wave, the Western Cape was seeing an unprecedented high number of Covid-19-related deaths.

"Poignantly, during this holiday period many families are mourning the deaths of the thousands of people who have died from Covid-19 in the past two weeks.

"This is yet another reminder to our residents that Covid-19 is not on holiday, it is still here, and it still kills. We need to protect each other wherever we are by adhering to safe behaviour," he cautioned.

The provincial government will not be issuing daily updates on 25 and 26 December. 

Data will be available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard, which also features additional information, including active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and seven-day moving averages.

"Traditionally, this would be a time for coming together for festivities and celebrations, but in this most unprecedented year, Christmas will be very different. While we may not have the opportunity to be with all of our loved ones at this time, let us embrace the spirit of the day, and spread kindness and love.  

"I would also like to thank all of our frontline workers - doctors, nurses, healthcare personnel, police and law enforcement, emergency services and all of those who will be working over this period. On behalf of everyone in the Western Cape, we thank you for your service," Winde said.

