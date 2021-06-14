Covid-19: About 20 Gauteng schools closed due to infections since February

About 20 schools in Gauteng have at some point had to close due to an increase in Covid-19 infections since February.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said that various schools had been closed after an "escalating number of Covid-19 infections".

"It must be noted that schools are closed interchangeably, and we would like to implore schools to continue to follow national Covid-19 protocols, which require all at the school to wear facial masks, sanitise their hands and maintain social distancing," Mabona said.

The most recent school to be closed is King Edward VII school, after about 34 pupils and three teachers tested positive for Covid-19.



On Friday, Timeslive reported that school's principal David Lovatt sent out a letter to parents informing them that the school would be closed from 14 - 18 June and that 58 schoolboys were currently in quarantine.

News24 last week reported on two Gauteng schools that also had to close due to Covid-19 cases.

Last month the national department of Education suspended all contact sport following an increase in sporting related infections.

Mabona urged schools to report all positive cases.

"When a positive case of Covid-19 is reported at a school, a medical report is requested to be sent to the school. The principal writes a report and sends it to the GDE Covid-19 Enquiries, the Health Department and the Circuit Office through the Cluster Leader. The affected area must also be decontaminated," he said.