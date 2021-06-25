33m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Acting health minister 'happy' with Gauteng's response to third wave

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.
GCIS
  • Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says she's happy with Gauteng's response to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Gauteng is the epicentre of the country's third wave of infections.
  • The National Coronavirus Command Council will meet with the health department next week to decide whether to impose additional lockdown restrictions.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says so far, the national department is happy with Gauteng authorities' response to the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

"With the report we received [on Thursday from Gauteng], we are happy. We have put together teams from national and province to assist Gauteng. When we see gaps, we will give the necessary support," she said

The province is the epicentre of South Africa's third wave and on Thursday, it recorded 9 521 new cases.

Premier David Makhura has expressed a need for more medical staff.

READ | Gauteng Covid-19 surge will spill over to other provinces - acting health minister

Healthcare workers in the province have been complaining about a shortage of bed capacity and oxygen, and of being overworked. 

But Kubayi-Ngubane said: "No one has reported challenges with oxygen supply. We received a report that Gauteng was fine and there are enough beds, and then clinicians on the ground said otherwise.

"What we discovered is that the private sector is the one that is 100% under pressure. What we did not do is have a clear overflow between private and public facilities. That has been sorted out."

She said the closure of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital after a fire broke out there, put additional pressure on the province. Parts of the hospital will reopen on Monday. Authorities also closed the Nasrec field hospital after the first wave. 

Kubayi-Ngubane added that provincial departments would have to make their own assessments on whether to reopen field hospitals. 

The health department is meeting the National Coronavirus Command Council to discuss additional interventions to curb the spread of the disease. Gauteng has asked for tighter restrictions to be imposed.

"We are monitoring the country in terms of the rising numbers. The introduction of the restrictions in all provinces has assisted in curbing the numbers. We are appealing for enforcements."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mmamoloko kubayi-ngubanepretoriagautengjohannesburgcoronavirushealth
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
27% - 500 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
73% - 1349 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
Podcast series: click here to find them all

1h ago

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
view
Rand - Dollar
14.08
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.57
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,787.36
+0.7%
Silver
26.22
+1.1%
Palladium
2,636.00
-0.5%
Platinum
1,116.71
+1.5%
Brent Crude
75.56
+0.5%
Top 40
60,183
-0.0%
All Share
66,276
+0.0%
Resource 10
64,143
+0.7%
Industrial 25
86,335
-0.9%
Financial 15
13,125
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

10h ago

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo