Covid-19: Active infections in Tshwane increase to more than 4 400

Active cases of Covid-19 have jumped to 4 444 in Tshwane.

The city had also recorded between 500 and 600 new infections since last Thursday.

To date, Tshwane has recorded 120 452 cases and 3 182 Covid-19 related deaths.

In a statement on Monday, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said the city had recorded another significant week-on-week increase in the number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus which causes Covid-19.

"Our most recent Covid-19 report indicates that active cases have now jumped to 4 444," Williams said.

"This is a concerning week-on-week increase in active cases in the City and requires all of us to be more vigilant. In the previous week, the figure for active cases stood at 3 072."

- 27 May: 617 new infections - 28 May: 567 new infections - 29 May: 592 new infections - 30 May: 653 new infections - 31 May: 552 new infections

Williams also noted that the country had moved back to Level 2 because the confirmed infections have been, "... rapidly rising, signalling the third wave of the pandemic."

"I would like to call on Tshwane residents to take note and adhere to the newly adjusted Covid-19 regulations. The City is also continuing with its vaccination programmes, and I am pleased to note that we have increased our initial vaccination sites from five to the present 14 sites.

"Those who are eligible to register for vaccination in this current phase of the roll-out are encouraged to do so."

According to the most recent statistics, the number of confirmed infections in Gauteng stood at 456 764, with a total of 11 207 Covid-19 related deaths as of Sunday.

The province also recorded 1 949 new cases with 2 484 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of Sunday.

Lockdown

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be moving to a stricter lockdown in an effort to keep the third wave of infections at bay.

News24 reported that among the regulations that would be enforced was the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings and a stricter curfew, which would start at 23:00 and end at 04:00.

Funerals were also restricted, with only 100 allowed to be in attendance.

Ramaphosa also said that Department of Health data showed a 17% increase in hospitalisations this week compared to the week before and that the North West, Free State, Gauteng, and Northern Cape were in a third wave.

As of Sunday, the country has recorded 1 662 825 confirmed infections, with 3 755 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 76 deaths have been reported, which brings the total Covid-19 related death toll to 56 439, according to a statement by Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize.