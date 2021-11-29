1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Almost 90% of people hospitalised in Tshwane not vaccinated, NICD

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 87% of patients admitted to hospital in Tshwane are not vaccinated against Covid-19. 
  • The NICD says unvaccinated people are more likely to die from the disease. 
  • The Gauteng health department says it is ready for the fourth wave. 

Eighty-seven percent of all patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in Tshwane are unvaccinated.  

Dr Wassila Jassat from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday that their surveillance has revealed that unvaccinated patients fared worse than vaccinated ones, adding that 87% of all admissions in Tshwane are unvaccinated patients. 

"We have been tracking this across the country since February and what we can say is there is a much higher chance of death among those who are unvaccinated."  

READ | Inside SA leg of Omicron variant discovery: A single test result, a missing gene, and an email

Jassat said there have been 455 hospital admissions in the Tshwane area in the last two weeks.

"The vast majority of patients are unvaccinated people with a small proportion of people being partially or fully vaccinated."   

Vaccination, it seems, also helps with avoiding infection, said Jassat.

The health department's Dr Nicholas Crisp said: "We currently have 16 and half-million people vaccinated. It is a very small number of those people who tested positive [for Covid-19]. It's minute in comparison to unvaccinated people."  

Unben Pillay, a Gauteng general practitioner, said they had seen a sharp increase in cases in the last two weeks but that the cases are very mild.

It's very mild. We are seeing patients present with dry cough, fever, night sweats, and a lot of body pains. Vaccinated people tend to do much better.


Gauteng preparations

Dr Michelle Groome, head of the division of public health surveillance and response at the NICD, said cases in Gauteng were the highest in the country.  

"Most of our daily increases at this stage are from Gauteng at about 81%. There has been a tremendous increase in the last 10 to 14 days." 

The province also said it was ready for the fourth wave.  

Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Head of Hospital Services at the Gauteng Health Department, said the province currently has 4 407 functional beds. 

ALSO READ | Omicron variant: Answers 'weeks' away, warns top scientist as 'unjustified' SA shut-out slammed

He said the province also had enough oxygen availability. 

"We are currently having meetings with Afrox on a weekly basis. In terms of oxygen, we can boldly say we are secure." 

Kgongwana said the department has 6 000 Covid-19 personnel and that their healthcare workers increased from 68 000 last year to 81 000 currently.

According to Kgongwana, the department still wants to hire an additional 1 000 healthcare workers. 

"We need to reassure our community that we are ready for the Covid-19 fourth wave. Let us assure our community that we have very dedicated workers in the system." 

Vaccine mandates 

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would put a task team together to look into mandatory vaccination.  

Crisp said as things stand, the department has mandated non-smoking in South Africa.

"When I was a younger person, anyone could smoke anywhere, anyplace, anytime. We now have mandates that say you may not smoke at those places. You still have a choice to be a smoker, but you still have to comply with were not to smoke. 

"When we get this working group to finally make recommendations (on the vaccine mandates), that's the kind of thing we expect. You may just have to stay home and not do certain things."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicdnicholas crisptshwanegautengcoronanavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 1830 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 707 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.18
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.25
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,792.68
-0.1%
Silver
23.21
+0.2%
Palladium
1,790.50
+2.2%
Platinum
972.50
+1.8%
Brent Crude
72.72
-11.6%
Top 40
63,503
+1.8%
All Share
69,894
+1.9%
Resource 10
65,524
+2.3%
Industrial 25
93,701
+0.9%
Financial 15
13,435
+3.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo