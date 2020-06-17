58m ago

Covid-19: ANC Women's League coordinator's 'dedicated' husband dies

Murray Williams
  • Patrick Andile Jelele started feeling ill on Friday last week.
  • He was admitted to the Thusong Services Centre in Khayelitsha on Monday.
  • Jelele had suffered from diabetes.

The husband of a leading ANC Women's League figure in the Western Cape has died of Covid-19 - just four days after feeling sick. He was 56 years old.

"Once again Covid-19 has shown that it is no respecter of people," the ANC said.

Patrick Andile Jelele was the husband of ANC Women's League coordinator in the Western Cape, Lulama Jelele.

Patrick Andile Jelele.
Patrick Andile Jelele.

Provincial ANC coordinator Ronalda Nalumango said: "He was sick on Friday. Ma Jelele took him to a doctor on Monday. He was admitted to Thusong Khayelitsha on Monday. He passed away on Tuesday."

Suffered

She said Jelele had suffered from diabetes.

"We are deeply affected by the loss of a comrade who fully supported his wife as the Women's League coordinator in our province. He was also dedicated to the ANC and was the first chairman of our branch in Ward 93, Khayelitsha. We will miss him and want to share our profound condolences with Ma Jelele and their loved ones.

"We urge our people to take the appropriate measures against this pandemic. Please sanitise your hands, wear masks, do not shake hands when greeting, and keep the appropriate social distancing. The battle involves all of us," Nalumango said. 

Patrick Jelele is survived by his wife and their four daughters.

