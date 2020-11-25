Covid-19 and Black Friday: Alan Winde pleads for caution to avoid 'super-spreader' events

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde urged shoppers to buy online as much as possible ahead of Black Friday.

He called on retailers to ensure measures are in place to limit the risk of Covid-19 infection.

According to the province’s most recent statistics, the Western Cape has had 125 369 cases, of which 6 678 are active.

Ahead of Black Friday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has urged shoppers to buy online as much as possible, warning that, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, these consumer outings could become super-spreader events.



According to the province’s most recent statistics released on Tuesday, the Western Cape has had 125 369 cases, of which 6 678 are active.

In the last 24 hours, 654 new infections had been confirmed. A total of 114 145 people have recovered, while 4 546 have died.

Update on the coronavirus

24 November 2020



As of 1pm on 24 November, the Western Cape has 6678 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 125 369 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 114 145 recoveries. Statement: https://t.co/DoiFcum8IX pic.twitter.com/ehakuzLEyj — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) November 24, 2020

Numbers released by the national health department confirm 772 252 cumulative cases, with 2 493 of them newly diagnosed.



Gauteng has the most cases with 30.2%, followed by the Western Cape with 16.4%.

Winde, in a statement, said while both businesses and consumers have had a "tough year" – and with sales like these bringing welcome trade and savings – Black Friday had become synonymous with large crowds and snaking queues.

He warned that we were still in a pandemic, urging that extreme caution be practised to avoid the spread of the virus.

'Correct safety measures'

The provincial economic development and tourism department has met with retailers and property groups managing major shopping centres to "stress the importance of having the correct safety measures in place".

"I would also like to personally appeal to retailers to do the right thing, and to ensure that measures are in place to limit the risk of Covid-19 infection," he said.

He continued:

This includes queue and crowd management, access control, and ensuring hand sanitisers are widely available and that masks are worn correctly, and at all times, by both staff and by customers.

"We also appeal to retailers to consider expanding the duration of sales, or their trading hours in order to better manage crowds."



Winde urged shoppers to buy online.

"If this is not possible, ensure your safety and the safety of those around you by wearing your mask and practising social distancing. Ensure that you regularly wash or sanitise your hands. If you do not feel well, do not go to the shops.

"We appeal to everyone to remember to avoid the 3 Cs: close contact, crowded spaces and confined spaces. No saving is worth the cost of your health, or the life of someone who may be in a risk group."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.