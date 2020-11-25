56m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 and Black Friday: Alan Winde pleads for caution to avoid 'super-spreader' events

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
PHOTO: Jaco Marais
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde urged shoppers to buy online as much as possible ahead of Black Friday.
  • He called on retailers to ensure measures are in place to limit the risk of Covid-19 infection.
  • According to the province’s most recent statistics, the Western Cape has had 125 369 cases, of which 6 678 are active.

Ahead of Black Friday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has urged shoppers to buy online as much as possible, warning that, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, these consumer outings could become super-spreader events.

According to the province’s most recent statistics released on Tuesday, the Western Cape has had 125 369 cases, of which 6 678 are active.

In the last 24 hours, 654 new infections had been confirmed. A total of 114 145 people have recovered, while 4 546 have died.

Numbers released by the national health department confirm 772 252 cumulative cases, with 2 493 of them newly diagnosed.

Gauteng has the most cases with 30.2%, followed by the Western Cape with 16.4%.

Winde, in a statement, said while both businesses and consumers have had a "tough year" – and with sales like these bringing welcome trade and savings – Black Friday had become synonymous with large crowds and snaking queues.

He warned that we were still in a pandemic, urging that extreme caution be practised to avoid the spread of the virus.

'Correct safety measures'

The provincial economic development and tourism department has met with retailers and property groups managing major shopping centres to "stress the importance of having the correct safety measures in place".

"I would also like to personally appeal to retailers to do the right thing, and to ensure that measures are in place to limit the risk of Covid-19 infection," he said.

He continued:

This includes queue and crowd management, access control, and ensuring hand sanitisers are widely available and that masks are worn correctly, and at all times, by both staff and by customers.

"We also appeal to retailers to consider expanding the duration of sales, or their trading hours in order to better manage crowds."

Winde urged shoppers to buy online.

"If this is not possible, ensure your safety and the safety of those around you by wearing your mask and practising social distancing. Ensure that you regularly wash or sanitise your hands. If you do not feel well, do not go to the shops.

"We appeal to everyone to remember to avoid the 3 Cs: close contact, crowded spaces and confined spaces. No saving is worth the cost of your health, or the life of someone who may be in a risk group."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape towneconomyhealthlockdownblack fridaycoronavirus
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 939 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1761 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 9709 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.39)
ZAR/GBP
20.30
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
18.10
(-0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.18
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.36)
Gold
1810.98
(+0.11)
Silver
23.39
(+0.57)
Platinum
952.00
(-0.52)
Brent Crude
47.84
(+3.78)
Palladium
2318.00
(-0.34)
All Share
57774.58
(+0.02)
Top 40
53010.80
(-0.07)
Financial 15
11571.89
(-0.88)
Industrial 25
80026.57
(-0.12)
Resource 10
52763.92
(+0.37)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo