Covid-19: Another 11 381 new cases as SA's total closes in on 1.4m

Lwandile Bhengu
A hospital worker walks amongst patients with Covid-19 in the Covid-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital.
PHOTO: Rodger Bosch/AFP

South Africa recorded 11 381 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, and the total number of cases now stands at 1 380 807.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday also said there had been another 647 new deaths, taking the death toll to 39 501. 

The majority of deaths (154) were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which continues to lead with the highest number of active cases.

The Eastern Cape, which has the highest death toll in the country, recorded 139 new deaths, while Gauteng and the Western Cape recorded 93 and 137 deaths respectively. 

The recovery rate has risen above 85%.

 
