Covid-19: Another 21 606 new cases as SA records over 100 000 infections this week

A hospital worker and patient with Covid-19 is seen in in the Resuscitation room of the Covid-19 ward in Khayelitsha.
Rodger Bosch
  • New Covid-19 cases went beyond the 20 000 mark for the fourth time this week. 
  • A total of 21 606 new cases was reported on Saturday. 
  • In addition, another 399 deaths were reported. 

The number of new Covid-19 cases in South Africa went beyond the 20 000 mark for the fourth time this week, bringing the total of new infections for the week to 113 310. 

On Saturday, 21 606 new cases were reported as the second surge of the pandemic continued. 

The latest indicator of infections was gleaned from a massive 77 167 tests.  

Another 399 fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 32 824. 

In the Eastern Cape, 85 people were reported to have died, Free State 11, Gauteng 69, KwaZulu-Natal 96, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 15, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 106.

The latest figures are said to be an indication of the increased movement and interaction of people over the December holiday period.

The cumulative number of cases in South Africa stands at 1 214 176.

The country is under Level 3 lockdown, which includes a ban on alcohol.

Beaches are also closed in an apparent bid to curb the amount of people interacting together in large groups.

This week's bulletins from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize showed there were over 100 000 new cases this past week alone:

  • Monday, 4 January: 12 601 new cases and 434 deaths. Total deaths: 30 011. (37 419 tests).
  • Tuesday, 5 January: 14 410 new cases and 513 deaths. Total deaths: 30 524. (47 875 tests).
  • Wednesday, 6 January: 21 832 new cases and 844 deaths. Total deaths: 31 368. (70 060 tests).

Wednesday included 452 deaths reported from the Eastern Cape, which were as a result of data reconciliation between May and November 2020. This included analysis of community cases where post-mortem swabs were taken for Covid-19 testing and analysis of clinical records where the diagnosis was unconfirmed at the time of demise. 

  • Thursday, 7 January: 20 999 new cases and 441 new deaths. Total deaths: 31 809. (69 271 tests).
  • Friday, 7 January: 21 862 new cases and 616 deaths. Total deaths: 32 425. (76 202 tests).
  • Saturday, 8 January: 21 606 new cases and 399 deaths. Total deaths: 32 824 (77 167 tests).

