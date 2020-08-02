Covid-19: Another 213 deaths, as positive cases jump to 511 485

- South Africa has recorded 213 new deaths, bringing the total to 8 366.
- Gauteng leads with 180 532 positive cases.
- The country's recovery rate now sits at 68%.
As of Sunday, the country has recorded another 213 Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 8 366, the Department of Health says.
Of the new fatalities, 25 are from the Eastern Cape, 40 from Gauteng, 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, 43 from the Western Cape, 51 from the Free State, and 23 from Limpopo.
South Africa has now recorded 511 485 cases - Gauteng leading with 180 532 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 96 838, and the Eastern Cape 79 410.
Free State: 23 099
KwaZulu-Natal: 82 300
Limpopo: 9 044
Mpumalanga: 15 120
North West: 19 961
Northern Cape: 5 131
Unknown: 50
Total: 511 485
The country has recorded 347 227 recoveries which translates to a recovery rate of 68%.
To date, 3 036 779 tests have been conducted, with 57% in the private sector and 43% in the public sector.