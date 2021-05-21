Covid-19: Another Free State school closes after pupils, teachers and staff test positive

An increase in Covid-19 cases among pupils, teachers and support staff has led to the closure of another school in the Free State.

At Eunice High School - a boarding school - five boarders, two kitchen staff members and a teacher tested positive this week. The Free State education department said the school would be closed from Friday until 31 May. The cases were spread across five grades.

Previously, Tebang Primary School was also closed after five teachers and 11 pupils tested positive.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the department revealed that there were close to 150 Covid-19 cases at schools. Two teachers have died.

The Lejweleputswa district registered 52 positive cases from 17 to 20 May.

In the Xhariep district, 30 pupils, two non-teaching staff members and 14 teachers tested positive. One teacher in the district died of Covid-19 related complications.

At Matsepe Primary School, one teacher died of Covid-19 complications and three others tested positive.





#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 May.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/OH5tnRI6Dp — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 20, 2021

The department urged parents and community members to avoid visiting schools unnecessarily.



"The Free State Department of Education calls on learners, teachers [and] non-teaching staff in all our schools to be vigilant and religiously observe non-pharmaceutical Covid-19 protocols, which include wearing of face masks, regular sanitising of hands and ... adequate social distanc[ing]," the department said.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday evening, the country recorded 1 625 003 Covid-19 cases. The total number of vaccines administered by 17:10 on Thursday amounted to 597 406.