55m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Another record surge as new cases rise by 9 063, North West reports 29 deaths

Ntwaagae Seleka
Dr. Zweli Mkhize (Jaco Marais)
Dr. Zweli Mkhize (Jaco Marais)
  • North West province has registered 29 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.
  • Nationally, 108 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.
  • The total number of deaths nationally is 2 952.

South Africa has again recorded its highest daily spike in Covid-19 cases this week, with 9 063 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours.

North West also registered its highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in the province.

The province reported that 29 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

Nationally, 108 deaths were registered on Friday evening in the past 24 hour cycle.

The total number of deaths nationally is now 2 952.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the Western Cape recorded 58 more deaths, followed by North West with 29, KwaZulu-Natal with 10, Eastern Cape with eight, and three from the Northern Cape.

"As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 177 124. About 1 745 153 tests have been completed in total of which 39 025 new tests are reported.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1.7% The number of recoveries is 86 298, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.7%," Mkhize said.

Related Links
Covid-19: North West records almost 3 000 confirmed cases
Covid-19: North West currently sitting with more than 1 000 cases
2 North West municipalities may be taken back to Level 4 due to rising Covid-19 infections
Read more on:
coronaviruscoronavirus update
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3322 votes
Yes, more than one person
25% - 3033 votes
No I don't
48% - 5965 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.00
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
19.12
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.62)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.21)
Gold
1774.43
(-0.02)
Silver
18.05
(+0.69)
Platinum
808.01
(+0.13)
Brent Crude
42.92
(+2.64)
Palladium
1914.01
(+1.48)
All Share
54521.90
(-0.17)
Top 40
50179.89
(-0.26)
Financial 15
10150.02
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
76554.73
(+0.52)
Resource 10
50138.02
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

10h ago

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo