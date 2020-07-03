Covid-19: Another record surge as new cases rise by 9 063, North West reports 29 deaths

North West province has registered 29 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

South Africa has again recorded its highest daily spike in Covid-19 cases this week, with 9 063 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours.



As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 177 124, the total number of deaths is 2952 and the total number of recoveries is 86 298. pic.twitter.com/ACjXbqqGaH — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 3, 2020

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the Western Cape recorded 58 more deaths, followed by North West with 29, KwaZulu-Natal with 10, Eastern Cape with eight, and three from the Northern Cape.

"As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 177 124. About 1 745 153 tests have been completed in total of which 39 025 new tests are reported.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1.7% The number of recoveries is 86 298, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.7%," Mkhize said.