Covid-19: Authorities concerned about the rise in KZN cases as holidaymakers flock in

KwaZulu-Natal officials are concerned about rising Covid-19 cases in the province.

On Sunday, the province recorded 4 135 new cases.

Almost all hotels in the eThekwini Municipality are booked to full capacity.

KwaZulu-Natal health officials say the sharp rise in Covid-19 infections can be linked to the province being a popular tourist destination, with holidaymakers flocking to the area.

KwaZulu-Natal is the new Covid-19 hotspot in South Africa. The province recorded more than 4 000 new infections on Sunday, surpassing Gauteng which had been the hotspot since the start of the fourth wave earlier this month.

On Sunday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that KwaZulu-Natal had recorded the most new cases – 4135.

KwaZulu-Natal health department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the new developments came as no surprise, as the province was a popular tourist destination.

Maphisa said officials were concerned about the latest developments. Maphisa said: This is not entirely surprising because ours is the second most populous province in the country, after Gauteng. It is also a very popular tourist destination, and these developments come at a time when we're officially at the peak of the festive holiday season.

"However, that said, we also want to thank those who have come forward and got tested, because by doing so, they have removed all doubt and now know that they have the virus," Maphisa added.

Maphisa said this meant those with severe illness can be hospitalised and treated, while others will be isolated, so as to curb the further spread of the virus.

By Friday, 1 720 people were in private and public hospitals for Covid-19.

In total, 574 hospital admissions were recorded in the private sector, while 1 146 were recorded in the public sector. Of those admitted, 84 people required intensive care services.

According to the eThekwini Municipality, almost all of the hotels are booked to capacity, and it is anticipating that more tourists will head to the province, as they usually do every year.

"We usually expect hundreds of tourists," municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.

"We urge people who will be coming to Durban to be mindful of the fact that we must at all times respect Covid-19 protocols that governs our behaviour as far as Covid-19 is concerned."

Ugu South Coast Tourism CEO Phelisa Mangcu said the festive season was a busy time of the year.

"The festive season is undoubtedly one of our busiest times on the KZN South Coast, and we have noted an increase in visitor numbers with many accommodation venues already full," said Mangcu.

"We are extremely fortunate in that the KZN South Coast is able to offer visitors a variety of outdoor, well-ventilated travel options."