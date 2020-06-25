25 Jun

Covid-19: Biggest spike in 24 hours takes number of positive cases to 118 375

Jeanette Chabalala
Health department officials collects blood samples for testing at a temporary COVID-19 rapid test center (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
  • The highest number of cases has been recorded in 24 hours - 6 579.
  • The number of positive cases now stands at 118 375
  • 87 more deaths have taken the total fatalities to 2 292.

The Department of Health announced the country has recorded 6 579 new Covid-19 infections, the highest number yet in 24 hours.

The number of confirmed positive cases now stands at 118 375, exactly 113 days since the country recorded its first case.

Eighty-seven more deaths have been recorded, taking the death toll to 2 292 - two in Gauteng, 15 in KwaZulu-Natal, 17 in the Eastern Cape and 53 in the Western Cape.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The number of recoveries is 59 974, which translates to a recovery rate of 50.7%.

The number of tests conducted so far stands at 1 460 012, while recoveries are 59 974 which translate to a recovery rate of 50.7%.

Provincial breakdown of cases:

Eastern Cape: 20 487

Free State: 976

Gauteng: 28 746

KwaZulu-Natal: 6 590

Limpopo: 730

Mpumalanga: 783

North West: 2 965

Northern Cape: 318

Western Cape: 56 780

