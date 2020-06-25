Covid-19: Biggest spike in 24 hours takes number of positive cases to 118 375

The highest number of cases has been recorded in 24 hours - 6 579.

The number of positive cases now stands at 118 375

87 more deaths have taken the total fatalities to 2 292.

The Department of Health announced the country has recorded 6 579 new Covid-19 infections, the highest number yet in 24 hours.

The number of confirmed positive cases now stands at 118 375, exactly 113 days since the country recorded its first case.

Eighty-seven more deaths have been recorded, taking the death toll to 2 292 - two in Gauteng, 15 in KwaZulu-Natal, 17 in the Eastern Cape and 53 in the Western Cape.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The number of recoveries is 59 974, which translates to a recovery rate of 50.7%.

The number of tests conducted so far stands at 1 460 012, while recoveries are 59 974 which translate to a recovery rate of 50.7%.