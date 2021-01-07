Covid-19: Bosses, workers crippled with fear, confusion and anger, say labour lawyers

"Not coping emotionally. Crippled with fear and confusion, anger. Not knowing what to do next or where to turn for help."

These are just some of the emotions business owners and employees are feeling on top of financial stress - on unprecedented levels - according to labour law practitioners across South Africa.

Since March 2020, when the first Covid-19 lockdown was announced, K&S Labour Law & Human Resources Practitioners, who have offices in Knysna and the rest of the country, have been inundated by employers and employees - as have their peers in South Africa. They are literally battling to deal with the ever-increasing slew of labour issues owing to Covid-19 and the subsequent demand on them.

"It's an emotional fallout we are seeing," is how Leigh Cole of K&S described the situation to News24.

"There was never any kind of blueprint for a situation like this," said Cole, who added that their company (which has been in existence for 25 years) and others in the business of labour law had been "flat-out since March 2020 and are now in a situation where they can almost not cope with the demand for their help".

Phones don't stop ringing

The phones at their offices have not stopped ringing since March and labour practitioners told News24 they are now getting desperate calls on Sundays - and even had desperate business owners phoning on Christmas Day and throughout the festive season.

Cole explained:

"The first place to start with this situation is to understand that both employers and employees are feeling desperate and insecure. We need to acknowledge that everyone in the workplace has been affected, from business owners, to manager to employees. Nobody was ever prepared for a situation like this right across the workplace."





The ever-changing landscape in the workplace since March 2020 makes the situation all the more grave as "nobody knows what will happen next with regards to the next lockdown that may come. Businesses ask us what to do. The hard-hitting question is 'how do I begin to plan for what comes next'," explains labour law expert Willie Kruger of K&S.

The plethora of issues now being brought to labour law practitioners, according to Cole and Kruger, include:

1. "An overwhelming onslaught of disciplinary actions" with more and more referrals to the CCMA and Dispute Resolutions Centres across the country involving staff who don't come to work, including some essential workers.

The reason for this, according to Cole, is "employees are not coping. We are not seeing wilful misconduct, but rather incapacity. Employees who returned to work from the first lockdown after weeks at home literally couldn't work, were scared of getting Covid and many were simply not able to perform their jobs." Cole said there were few incidents of "people just deciding to stay at home and watch Netflix because they didn't want to work," saying that emotional incapacity was the driving force here.

She said that many issues played a part in the emotional crisis employees faced. "People lost their social connection, they were scared of working and then going home to infect their families. There are now new issues like dealing with knowing co-workers are sick and even with the death of colleagues. Employers and managers are not psychologists equipped to deal with staff issues."

2. Industrial action, illegal strikes, downing-tools and employers simply walking out of jobs across the country

Reasons for this says Cole stem largely from a lack of communication. "Employees ask their employers 'why you can't afford my salary anymore. Why are you cutting my salary? Why are you retrenching me? Why am I not getting TERS [a government financial relief programme brought into place to help all those who pay UIF which stopped new applications in November 2020] and my salary? Why is so and so keeping their job, but I am losing mine'... and so it goes."

"Business owners are faced with tough decisions because they simply cannot afford to pay staff if they are not making money. They are being forced to retrench key staff they have had for years, thus losing key skills in their business, they are being forced to cut salaries and in many cases it is just as heart-breaking for them because in smaller businesses employees become like family."

3. Health and safety issues

"It remains the responsibility of the employer to comply to health and safety regulations. Even people working from home are covered by the Workers' Compensation Act which means if they sustain a work-related incident in their home they can claim compensation," said Cole, explaining this opened a whole new can of worms.

4. Work performance from home has become a big issue

"Working from home raises all sorts of problems, from productivity to being able to cope. Closed schools and child-care centres are just one example of a difficulty for parents working from home, not to mention the barking dog during online sessions. Mutual planning and personal contact is lost," said Cole, who added that the jury was still out on whether people were actually more productive at home.

What now and how to cope as an employer and employee, is the million dollar question.

Kruger and Cole say most important of all is to realise that in these uncertain days it is most important to acknowledge emotions on all sides. "Communication across the workplace is key as is compassion and understanding of everybody's predicament. Everyone is stressed."

Not ending any time soon

"Realise it is going to take huge resilience on the part of all to get through this, because it's not going to end any time soon."

K&S urge business owners to look at shorter term plans. "The long term plan you had for this year isn't going to work out so this is the time to be flexible and creative."

Employers need to realise that even under the present lockdown regulations, Labour Law regulations still apply.

This means that businesses should consider temporary lay-offs, shortening working hours, retrenchments, redeploying skills, freezing posts, according to their financial situations. "But the proper legal process needs to still be followed," she warned. The Labour Relations Act and Basic Conditions of Employment Act remain in place under these circumstances.

Kruger stresses that never has there been a time when it has been so important to get the correct professional legal advice. "But there also needs to be a glimmer of hope. So we tell business owners this is the time for new opportunities, new ideas. Nothing is going to be the same again, so don't make the mistake of waiting. Now is the time to be creative and adapt to the whole new world-at-work."