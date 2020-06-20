10m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 breakthrough: SA in good position to immediately roll out dexamethasone

Ntwaagae Seleka
A box of Dexamethasone tablets
A box of Dexamethasone tablets
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
  • The health department is ready to immediately roll out dexamethasone to seriously ill Covid-19 patients.
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were three major suppliers of intravenous dexamethasone in the country.
  • He added the drug had no benefit to patients who did not require an extra supply of oxygen.

    The national Department of Health says South Africa is in a "favourable" position to immediately roll out dexamethasone to all seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

    On Friday evening, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the department had checked its stock and currently had around 300 000 ampoules, or vials, in the country.

    READ | 'Breakthrough': Mkhize optimistic over new Covid-19 treatment

    "This is one of those medicines where we do have excellent local capacity."

    He added there were three major suppliers of intravenous dexamethasone in the country.

    Manufacture

    "One of the companies manufactures the oral equivalent and supplies it all over the world, and so we are able to negotiate the security of our own supply right here at home.

    "In fact, to have a South African enterprise be a manufacturer and supplier of a critical medicine, especially one that will prove to be lifesaving in the current global context, is a real departure from the norm and so South Africans can take pride in being one of the countries that will provide a solution to a global crisis."

    READ | Dexamethasone can help save lives of people with most severe Covid-19 cases - trial

    Mkhize said he was excited about the recent breakthrough research of the recovery trial from Oxford University in the UK.

    "Dexamethasone was found to reduce mortality by one third in patients who require ventilatory support and by one fifth in patients who require non-invasive supplementary oxygen.

    "This is a significant breakthrough in evidence-based management of Covid-19. The study results are compelling because it was a randomised study that was able to recruit large numbers of participants."

    READ | Experts share their thoughts on dexamethasone

    He, however, emphasised the study had showed no benefit for those patients who did not require oxygen supplementation.

    "Since this announcement, we have looked into our own context and found that we are indeed in a favourable position. Our healthcare workers are very familiar with dexamethasone, having used it for decades as a registered medicine in South Africa.

    "We are immediately able to offer all patients who need intravenous dexamethasone. Our Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 issued an advisory to recommend the use of dexamethasone for all patients on ventilators or requiring non-invasive supplementary oxygen," Mkhize said.

    Related Links
    Dexamethasone: SA pharma giant Aspen to 'ramp up' production of 'breakthrough' drug
    WATCH | Covid-19: Cape Town school makes desk shields to protect pupils
    Covid-19 pandemic leaves world-renowned Wolfgat restaurant counting its losses
    Read more on:
    department of healthzweli mkhizedexamethasonecoronavirus
    Lottery
    2 scoop R149k in the Daily Lotto draw
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes
    8% - 535 votes
    No
    67% - 4540 votes
    It needs to do more
    25% - 1723 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

    12 Jun

    PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
    PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

    11 Jun

    PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
    PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

    06 Jun

    PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
    PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

    05 Jun

    PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
    Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

    05 Jun

    Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
    PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

    03 Jun

    PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
    View all Podcasts
    ZAR/USD
    17.29
    (-0.14)
    ZAR/GBP
    21.37
    (-0.11)
    ZAR/EUR
    19.34
    (-0.12)
    ZAR/AUD
    11.83
    (-0.13)
    ZAR/JPY
    0.16
    (+0.22)
    Gold
    1741.92
    (+0.09)
    Silver
    17.59
    (+0.03)
    Platinum
    807.00
    (+0.31)
    Brent Crude
    41.85
    (+1.62)
    Palladium
    1904.52
    (+0.60)
    All Share
    54224.40
    (+0.53)
    Top 40
    49812.34
    (+0.45)
    Financial 15
    10552.73
    (+0.58)
    Industrial 25
    75183.31
    (-0.14)
    Resource 10
    49656.29
    (+1.38)
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
    Feel Good
    WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

    19 Jun

    WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

    10 Jun

    FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
    FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

    05 Jun

    FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
    More Feel Good news stories
    Apple Store Google Play
    © 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
    Iab Logo