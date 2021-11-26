1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Cape Town mayor lashes out at government over handling of new variant announcement

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has said the government should have waited to announce a new Covid-19 variant.
  • A new variant was announced by the national Department of Health on Thursday.
  • His statements come on the back of travel restrictions that will likely hurt the local tourism industry.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has lashed out at the national health department for its handling of the announcement of a new Covid-19 variant.

During the morning show on SAFM, SAfm Sunrise, Hill-Lewis called in and told presenter Stephen Grootes that he was "crushed" by the announcement, as it would have far-reaching implications for Cape Town’s tourism industry.

He told Grootes:

If we know we’re going to get punished for detecting new variants, as in the past...then surely, we should know what we’re dealing with before we go and announce it to the world.

Hill-Lewis told News24 his comments had come off the back of a meeting with the airline industry, which had started to record increased bookings.

The Department of Health on Thursday announced a new Covid-19 variant in circulation in South Africa.

In response, the United Kingdom announced travel restrictions would come into effect at the weekend, with South Africa returning to the country’s red list – something the national government had dubbed as a "rushed" decision.

As of Friday, Japan, Israel, and the European Union had all placed stricter measures against South Africans travellers.

Hill-Lewis described the move as a "crushing blow" to the tourism industry and said that while he believed the UK’s decision had been premature, fault lay with the national government’s handling of the announcement.

"We’re not even sure if this variant is anything to worry about," he said.

"I do understand that information shouldn’t be withheld, but the national government should have directly approached our travel markets with the news before announcing it publicly. And it shouldn’t have been announced in such a way that sows panic," he said.

During a digital briefing on Friday, Western Cape Department of Health head Keith Cloete said that scientists have been announcing new variants with what information they have at their disposal, as a means to keep the public informed.

He said that the announcement of new variants ahead of both the second and third waves, were made with "information that was available at the time".

"There are many people that might say this announcement should have waited [or been handled differently]," he added.

"I personally believe that when you have information at your disposal, it’s quite important for your own credibility and how you engage with people that you are honest and open with what you know at any given time, which might include uncertainties."

Cloete added that the department is working within the context of the announcement and will endeavour to keep the public up to date with information as it unfolds.

In the same briefing, Premier Alan Winde has called for speedy research to unpack the impact of the new variant, especially ahead of the province’s tourism season.

"I'm calling for more research and clearer data on what this variant means. Is it something that is similar to existing variant? [If it is] then we know how to apply our minds. We’ll be getting data as quickly as we can so we can engage with [national government]," he said.

"I’m quite concerned with closure of those flights for this weekend, and that’s why it’s urgent that we get to understand the implications of the variant means to us for our economy."

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
geordin hill-lewiscape townwestern capecoronaviruseconomyhealthlockdowntourism
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
25% - 1303 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
16% - 842 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
59% - 3072 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.25
-2.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-2.4%
Gold
1,806.70
+1.0%
Silver
23.58
-0.1%
Palladium
1,817.50
-2.8%
Platinum
980.76
-1.9%
Brent Crude
82.22
-0.0%
Top 40
62,644
-2.2%
All Share
68,930
-2.3%
Resource 10
64,518
-1.9%
Industrial 25
92,992
-1.2%
Financial 15
13,097
-6.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

1h ago

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo