Covid-19: Cape Town pensioner dies two days before he was due to get second vaccine

Anwar Davids, 67, succumbed to complications of Covid-19 just two days before he was due to get his second vaccination shot.

The Davids family said there are 10 people living in their Lansdowne house and miraculously two of them have not contracted the virus.

A UWC Professor said the Pfizer vaccine requires two dosages of the vaccine for people's immune systems to react optimally to an infection.

Family of Anwar Davids, 67, said he had shown no signs of Covid-related complications after he had received his first dose of the vaccination in May, meaning it was quite alarming for his family when he was rushed to hospital.

Speaking to News24, his children, Tasneem and Nishaat, said they were hopeful that other people will get the vaccine and spend as much time with their loved ones as possible, as "death has no expiry date".

"I suppose it was his time, I just hate that this pandemic has robbed so many people of loved ones, I never got to say goodbye to my dad," said Nishaat.

On Sunday 27 June, Nishaat had been hospitalised, the same day their dad started complaining of symptoms.

She added:

I became concerned when my dad told me his head was spinning but that he had no symptoms that would indicate he had Covid-19.

According to the family, their Davids' diarrhoea and headaches got worse during the week and by 30 June they had called an ambulance. He was taken to Victoria Hospital where he had a Covid-19 test done, which came back negative, but the hospital kept him for observation.

"We are 10 people that live in our Lansdowne house, but because our house is relatively big, everyone was able to isolate in their own space inside the house just as a precaution.

"But the doctor had advised me that I should get myself tested as I started to develop body aches and headaches," said Tasneem.

According to Tasneem, two days later the doctor advised the family that they would be doing another Covid-19 test on their dad as they, "... weren't happy with his breathing".

By 3 July, both Tasneem and her dad had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the Davids' family, they received the news of their father's death on 6 July.

Tasneem said:

The doctor phoned my brother and told him that our dad is on the highest level of oxygen that they can give him but because of his comorbidities... they aren't able to put him on a ventilator, but they would be monitoring him.

At this stage, Nishaat had been in ICU still recovering as her oxygen saturation levels had dropped, she had severe diarrhoea and vomiting and was struggling to breathe, and had not yet heard that her dad had died.

Tasneem said the most difficult part was having to let her sister know via WhatsApp that their dad had died, it was even more difficult having to video call her for his janazah as she wasn't able to leave her hospital bed yet.

Nishaat said she was "beyond numb" and "heartbroken" that she couldn't attend her dad's janazah.

"Laying in a hospital bed and watching my dad leave this earth for the last time was devastating. I still can't wrap my head around it. I never got to properly say goodbye to the man I've loved my entire life, Covid has robbed us of that, and I'll forever remember that day," said an emotional Nishaat, adding:

The house feels empty, eight of us contracted the virus, Nishaat's husband and their grandmother [who is] 85-years-old were the only lucky two that never got the virus.

According to Nishaat, last Friday was a bittersweet day as she celebrated her 30th birthday without her dad around.



"He was a wonderful man, very talkative and always willing to have conversations with people he encountered," said Nishaat.

The family said it will take some time before they recover from their sudden loss, but stressed that other families should not hesitate to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

University of the Western Cape (UWC) director for research development Professor Burtram Fielding explained that the Pfizer vaccine requires two dosages of the vaccine for people's immune systems to react optimally to an infection.

Sick



"During the development of the Pfizer vaccine last year while still being tested for efficacy, the company discovered that after one shot of the jab the immune response was a weak response and not very effective in some people.

"People could still become sick, develop severe Covid symptoms and even [die], however as the studies progressed and gave people a second shot the immune response of the body became much stronger which is why we are seeing drastic reduction in severe disease and death after the second shot," added Fielding.



