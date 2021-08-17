1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Cape Town pensioner dies two days before he was due to get second vaccine

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anwar Davids.
Anwar Davids.
Supplied
  • Anwar Davids, 67, succumbed to complications of Covid-19 just two days before he was due to get his second vaccination shot.
  • The Davids family said there are 10 people living in their Lansdowne house and miraculously two of them have not contracted the virus.
  • A UWC Professor said the Pfizer vaccine requires two dosages of the vaccine for people's immune systems to react optimally to an infection.

A Cape Town pensioner has died just days before he was due to get his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Family of Anwar Davids, 67, said he had shown no signs of Covid-related complications after he had received his first dose of the vaccination in May, meaning it was quite alarming for his family when he was rushed to hospital.

Speaking to News24, his children, Tasneem and Nishaat, said they were hopeful that other people will get the vaccine and spend as much time with their loved ones as possible, as "death has no expiry date".

READ | Covid-19: Complaints to be laid against heart surgeon's 'problematic' video on vaccines

"I suppose it was his time, I just hate that this pandemic has robbed so many people of loved ones, I never got to say goodbye to my dad," said Nishaat. 

On Sunday 27 June, Nishaat had been hospitalised, the same day their dad started complaining of symptoms.

She added:

I became concerned when my dad told me his head was spinning but that he had no symptoms that would indicate he had Covid-19.

According to the family, their Davids' diarrhoea and headaches got worse during the week and by 30 June they had called an ambulance. He was taken to Victoria Hospital where he had a Covid-19 test done, which came back negative, but the hospital kept him for observation.

READ | SA estimates 220 000 excess deaths during pandemic - among worst in the world

"We are 10 people that live in our Lansdowne house, but because our house is relatively big, everyone was able to isolate in their own space inside the house just as a precaution.

"But the doctor had advised me that I should get myself tested as I started to develop body aches and headaches," said Tasneem.

According to Tasneem, two days later the doctor advised the family that they would be doing another Covid-19 test on their dad as they, "... weren't happy with his breathing".

By 3 July, both Tasneem and her dad had tested positive for Covid-19.

Covid
Tasneem and Anwar Davids.
Photo Supplied

According to the Davids' family, they received the news of their father's death on 6 July.

Tasneem said:

The doctor phoned my brother and told him that our dad is on the highest level of oxygen that they can give him but because of his comorbidities... they aren't able to put him on a ventilator, but they would be monitoring him.

At this stage, Nishaat had been in ICU still recovering as her oxygen saturation levels had dropped, she had severe diarrhoea and vomiting and was struggling to breathe, and had not yet heard that her dad had died.

Tasneem said the most difficult part was having to let her sister know via WhatsApp that their dad had died, it was even more difficult having to video call her for his janazah as she wasn't able to leave her hospital bed yet.

READ | SA-born biotech billionaire Soon-Shiong sees his shot as universal vaccine booster

Nishaat said she was "beyond numb" and "heartbroken" that she couldn't attend her dad's janazah.

"Laying in a hospital bed and watching my dad leave this earth for the last time was devastating. I still can't wrap my head around it. I never got to properly say goodbye to the man I've loved my entire life, Covid has robbed us of that, and I'll forever remember that day," said an emotional Nishaat, adding:

The house feels empty, eight of us contracted the virus, Nishaat's husband and their grandmother [who is] 85-years-old were the only lucky two that never got the virus.

According to Nishaat, last Friday was a bittersweet day as she celebrated her 30th birthday without her dad around.

"He was a wonderful man, very talkative and always willing to have conversations with people he encountered," said Nishaat.

davids family
According to Nishaat, she was beyond numb and heartbroken that she couldn’t attend her dad's janaza.

The family said it will take some time before they recover from their sudden loss, but stressed that other families should not hesitate to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

University of the Western Cape (UWC) director for research development Professor Burtram Fielding explained that the Pfizer vaccine requires two dosages of the vaccine for people's immune systems to react optimally to an infection.

Sick

"During the development of the Pfizer vaccine last year while still being tested for efficacy, the company discovered that after one shot of the jab the immune response was a weak response and not very effective in some people.

covid death
A family photo.

"People could still become sick, develop severe Covid symptoms and even [die], however as the studies progressed and gave people a second shot the immune response of the body became much stronger which is why we are seeing drastic reduction in severe disease and death after the second shot," added Fielding.

READ | Covid-19: Here is govt's plan to keep primary school's safe

According to the professor, the vaccine is all about the optimal stimulation of the immune response and for the Pfizer vaccine it requires the two shots a month apart.

He added that the second shot then acts to 'boost' the immune system.

"One has to get the vaccine to optimally prepare the body for the attack of the virus" said Fielding.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
25% - 1514 votes
Travelling
43% - 2619 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
11% - 668 votes
Going to parties and bars
7% - 437 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
14% - 859 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
14.90
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.60
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.54
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Gold
1,787.66
+0.0%
Silver
23.88
+0.1%
Palladium
2,612.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,026.57
-0.1%
Brent Crude
69.51
-1.5%
Top 40
62,607
0.0%
All Share
68,825
0.0%
Resource 10
69,063
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,006
0.0%
Financial 15
13,788
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo