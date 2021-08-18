1h ago

Covid-19: Cape Town suburbs with low vaccination rates targeted as potential fourth wave looms

Marvin Charles
The vaccination vans will target residents of Philippi and surrounds, Khayelitsha and Bellville.
The vaccination vans will target residents of Philippi and surrounds, Khayelitsha and Bellville.
  • The City of Cape Town has implemented three mobile pop-up vaccination stations.
  • The vaccination vans will target the communities of Philippi, Khayelitsha and Bellville.
  • Mayor Dan Plato says vaccination uptake remains a concern as they work towards population immunity while a potential fourth wave looms.

Areas with the lowest vaccination coverage in Cape Town will be targeted as part of the City of Cape Town's strategy to help accelerate Covid-19 vaccination rates.

The City has implemented three mobile pop-up vaccination stations. The service is now operational in the metro's southern, eastern and central health sub-districts, which include some of the lowest vaccination registration rates, such as Nomzamo (8.45%), Philippi (10.63%) and Delft (23.3%).

Zahid Badroodien, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for community and health services, said these mobile vans will help to close the growing gap of vaccine inequity being reported between insured and uninsured residents.

"We are really excited about these vaccination vans and the critical role they can play in helping us boost the number of vaccinated residents. The locations for the sites will be chosen in consultation with local clinics and councillors to ensure word gets out ahead of time. The vaccination vans will be able to complete registration of clients, and to administer their vaccines," Badroodien said.

The City said the mobile vans will be directed to vulnerable areas where access to vaccination sites is a challenge, but also where vaccination registration and the number of shots in arms have been low.

For the moment, the vaccination vans will target the communities of Philippi and surrounds, Khayelitsha and Bellville.

According to the City, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Cape Town metropole is under 25 000, with an average of just more than 2 000 new cases daily.

The City said behaviour at funerals, in particular the lack of social distancing, remained a concern.

"Cape Town is not yet over the peak of its third wave. It will likely be several more weeks before we start seeing a decrease in the number of infections and fatalities. Given the gravity of the situation, the lack of compliance with Covid-19 protocols in some of our communities is baffling," Badroodien said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Dan Plato has echoed the call by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for national government to open up vaccinations for people 18 years and older, earlier than the announced date of 1 September.

Plato said vaccination uptake remains a concern as they work towards population immunity.

"A potential fourth wave at the end of the year would be disastrous for our communities impacted by Covid-19 as well as for our tourism sector during the summer season. It is imperative that we are able to offer the jab to all as soon as possible," Plato added.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.
Iab Logo