Covid-19: Cape Town's Muizenberg High School cancels matric ball out of safety concerns

A high school in Cape Town says it is no longer going ahead with its planned matric farewell in the interest of public safety.

"The school is not going ahead with the event," the school's principal Leonie Jacobsen told News24.

"I do believe we have had the interest of our learners and their families at heart with all our decisions we made; from the planned two night event at a venue (to accommodate the limitation on numbers per venue), the postponement of the event to a much bigger venue and a more suitable date after the clubbing event, to the rescheduling of the event to accommodate the rewrites," she added.

On Thursday CapeTalk reported that Jacobsen said the event was arranged for matric pupils earlier this year and plans have been revised in order to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Consultation

However, she since told News24 that when she made that statement, they were already in the consultation process, deciding whether or not to go ahead with the event.

"We do not take the decision lightly and we apologise for any inconvenience and disappointments," added Jacobsen.



Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer, said the department was currently engaging with the school on the matter.

"Matric farewell functions are considered non-curricular activities and there is no official WCED policy on them," said Mauchline.

"However, the department encouraged schools and parents to consider the risks involved in arranging matric farewell events," she added.

