35m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Cargo ship from India quarantined in Durban port after 14 crew test positive

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of a cargo vessel from India have tested positive for Covid-19.
Members of a cargo vessel from India have tested positive for Covid-19.
Getty Images
  • A cargo ship travelling from India has been quarantined after 14 crew tested positive for Covid-19 at the port of Durban. 
  • In Gqeberha, a cargo vessel from Mombasa, which was destined for India has also been placed under quarantine after some crew tested positive. 
  • The vessel master of the ship in Gqeberha could be facing criminal charges after allegedly failing to disclose that a crew member was ill. 

A bulk carrier cargo vessel from India is being quarantined at the port of Durban after 14 crew members tested positive for Covid-19, while another vessel from Kenya is under quarantine at the port of Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape, for the same reason. 

"Upon arrival at the Port of Durban, as a standard precautionary measure, all crew members on board the vessel were tested. Fourteen of the crew members tested positive," Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said in a statement.

"The entire vessel is currently in quarantine at the Port of Durban as per Covid-19 Regulations. Contact tracking and tracing is being undertaken."

TNPA retracted its initial statement in which it said the vessel had arrived after completing a 17-day direct sail from India.

READ | Covid-19: SA does not have the B.1.617 variant - Mkhize

The MarineTraffic site reflects that the vessel departed from the Kandla port of India on 18 April.

TNPA also retracted its initial statement that the vessel's chief engineer had died of a heart attack, instead stating the vessel was under investigation.

"TNPA continues to remain vigilant, to ensure that all vessels calling at the port have been cleared, and will work with all relevant authorities in this regard."

Criminal 

Meanwhile, at the port of Gqeberha, 14 crew members tested positive for Covid-19, and a vessel master could be facing criminal charges after allegedly failing to disclose that a crew member was ill. 

The M/V Consolidator vessel docked at the harbour in Gqeberha on 25 April after leaving Mombasa, Kenya. According to port health authorities, the vessel's master had declared no illness on board before they granted it entrance. 

"One day after the vessel berthed, Port Health was contacted by TNPA Deputy Harbour Master informing Port Health that he had received information that there is an ill crewman on board the vessel and that the Master was withholding this vital information from the relevant stakeholders of which Port Health was the lead authority," Port Health stated in their incident report. 

READ | Person who travelled from India to SA positive for Covid-19

The crewman was taken to the St Georges Hospital trauma unit and was subjected to a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which came back positive for Covid-19, after which he was moved to a guesthouse for isolation. After his positive result, three people who worked closely with him also tested positive.

All four were scheduled to sign off from the vessel on 27 April and board international flights back home. 

"Ten crew, including one of the on-signers from the Ukraine, all tested positive for Covid-19, leaving the vessel with only 10 crew who in essence are in quarantine. The 10 crew who tested positive will be transported to an isolation facility identified by the District Health," said Port Health. 

The vessel has since been sanitised and, of the 22 crewmen who signed onto the vessel at the port, 17 had tested negative, while results for the remaining five were still pending.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbaneastern capekenyagqeberhaindiakwa-zulu natalcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Six people strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 2441 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2295 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 251 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.47
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
20.11
(+0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.40
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.15
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,778.83
(-0.8)
Silver
26.40
(-1.9)
Platinum
1,231.51
(-0.1)
Brent Crude
67.56
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,977.35
(+0.2)
All Share
66,174
(-0.6)
Top 40
60,377
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,086
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
84,576
(-1.2)
Resource 10
68,605
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo