Covid-19 cases jump by 4 932 in 24 hours

An increase of 4 932 Covid-19 cases has brought the country's total number to 805 804.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the increase on Friday after spending the day on the Garden Route, evaluating the area's response to a surge in infections.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 04 December.Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/6Bx6KQztQT — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 4, 2020

An additional 106 fatalities were reported on Friday, bringing the country's death toll to 21 963. The majority of these deaths were in the Eastern Cape, where some districts have been hard hit by outbreaks of the virus. The province recorded 69 deaths, while the Western Cape recorded 31.

In the Free State, there were 26 deaths, 6 each in Gauteng and Limpopo, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal, and 12 in the Northern Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," said Mkhize.

A a total of 5 534 084 tests had been completed, of which 33 415 had been conducted since the last report, he added.