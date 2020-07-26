13m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 cases surge by 11 233 as cases hit 445 433, death toll at 6 769

Alex Mitchley
Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • As of 26 July, a total of 445 433 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded. 
  • The death toll now stands at 6 769.
  • To date, 265 077 recoveries have been recorded, translating to a 59.5% recovery rate.

Covid-19 related deaths in South Africa are edging closer to the 7 000 mark, after 114 new deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 6 769.

In a statement, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize also announced that, in the last 24 hours, an additional 11 233 infections were recorded, taking the total confirmed Covid-19 cases to 445 433.

Mkhize said, of the new recorded deaths, 34 were in Limpopo, doubling the Covid-19 death toll in the province.

READ | Eastern Cape's Covid-19 nightmare could see 9 000 'unavoidable' deaths, say experts

Western Cape reported an additional 30 deaths, Gauteng, 29, KwaZulu-Natal, 12, Eastern Cape, 7, and two additional deaths were recorded in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Deaths by province

Western Cape – 2 875

Gauteng – 1 564

Eastern Cape – 1 457

KwaZulu-Natal – 614

Limpopo – 67

Free State – 63

Mpumalanga – 52

North West – 48

Northern Cape – 29

To date, 265 077 recoveries have been recorded, translating to a 59.5% recovery rate.

South Africa is also nearing the half a million confirmed Covid-19 cases mark as a total of 445 433 cases have been recorded as of 26 July.

READ | The SIU has been let loose on Covid-19 corruption

Gauteng remains the worst-affected province with 160 154 confirmed cases, which translates to 36% of the total confirmed cases in the country.

Provincial breakdown of confirmed cases

Gauteng – 160 154

Western Cape – 92 079

Eastern Cape – 73 585

KwaZulu-Natal – 64 061

North West – 17 388

Free State – 16 482

Mpumalanga – 11 008

Limpopo – 7 076

Northern Cape – 3 600

A total of 50 cases were labelled as unknown.

Testing data

To date, a total of 2 773 778 Covid-19 tests have been conducted, with 42 966 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Of the total tests, 57% were done in private laboratories, while 43% were done in the public sector.

ALSO READ | Lockdown: Higher education academic year may only end in March 2021

Related Links
Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on school return dates 'does not constitute law' yet - Fedsas
Creating 'panic porn': Are journalists scaremongering about Covid-19?
WATCH | Funeral home's preparation for Covid-19 'worst' includes using mobile mortuaries
Read more on:
coronavirus update
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 7008 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4468 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 4008 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(-0.31)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(-0.34)
ZAR/EUR
19.43
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.24)
Gold
1900.18
(+0.03)
Silver
22.73
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo