Covid-19 cases surpass 1.3 million, death toll rises to 36 000

The number of deaths due Covid-19 in South Africa has surpassed 36 000, while positive cases moved beyond the 1.3 million mark.

The latest statistics, released by the Department of Health, showed the death toll has risen by 615.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 189 deaths, Western Cape 161, while the Eastern Cape recorded 100. In Gauteng, 99 people died. There were 41 deaths in Free State, 16 in Mpumalanga and nine in the Northern Cape.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 311 686, the total number of deaths is 36 467 and the total number of recoveries is 1 062 690. pic.twitter.com/vvjk94mwjm — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 15, 2021

The number of positive Covid-19 cases increased by 14 880, bringing the country’s cumulative count to 1 311 686.

The recovery rate stands at 81%, with 1 062 690 people recovered.

KwaZulu-Natal currently has the highest number of active cases, with 69 650 positive cases, followed by 49 833 in Gauteng. There are 39 248 active cases in Western Cape.

