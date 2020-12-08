53m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: City of Cape Town to crack down on alcohol non-compliance during festive season

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town
Cape Town
Getty Images
  • City of Cape Cape Town says that not being able to celebrate New Year's Eve is the least of their concerns this festive season as the Covid-19 situation could become much dire.
  • When the curfew starts, people will be required to be off the streets.
  • The City will be visiting at least three alcohol outlets a day in each suburb, to decrease the spate of alcohol-related incidents.

The City of Cape Cape Town will be closely eyeing liquor outlets this festive season, as alcohol-related trauma incidents could place an unnecessary burden on the city's hospitals amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the City's Safety and Security and Community Services and Health Directorates held a briefing addressing the City's 2020/21 festive season preparedness plan, discussing new implementations that would be taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Cape Town mayco member JP Smith said operational plans would be put in place for big days such as New Year's Eve.

"The South African Police Services, along with the City services, will put an operational plan in place for each of these big days," said Smith.

"When the curfew starts, we will require people not to be on the streets", he added. 

Smith said that at the moment, the least of their concerns was that people would not be allowed to celebrate New Year's Eve as before.

In addition to the new plan, the City would be visiting at least three alcohol outlets a day in each suburb to monitor compliance, in a bid to decrease the spate of alcohol-related incidents.

READ | Western Cape lockdown: Winde to announce new Covid-19 interventions

Law enforcement visited 69 outlets in October and 85 in November, checking for compliance.

This would also ensure that hospitals were not clogged up by alcohol-related trauma.

Beaches, swimming pools

Addressing the accessibility of recreational parks and beaches, councillor Zahid Badroodien said the public would have to work closely with the recreation and parks department to make sure that all the regulations were adhered to.

"The City has about 370km of coastline and a number of beaches and tidal pools along the length of the City," he said.

He said that at all these various locations, facility staff, lifeguards and identikits would be available over the festive season.

Badroodien also emphasised that beach goers should try to come dressed for the beach to minimise interaction in the changing rooms.

With the Covid-19 regulations, the pools were only able to take about 50% of the usual number of patrons.

"If you have any symptoms or know of anyone who has had Covid-19 within a short space of time, or if you are waiting for test results, please don't come to any of our public facilities," urged Badroodien.

The City was expected to have over 600 lifeguards that would be placed; 340 of whom would be located seasonally on the beaches, while 300 would be based at swimming pools.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfestive seasoncoronavirus
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 492 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 841 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2277 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo