Covid-19: City of Tshwane sees infection rates nearly double in last 7 days

Alex Mitchley
Randall Williams. (Photo by Raymond Morare)
  • While the numbers are still relatively low, active cases of SARS-CoV2 infections in the City of Tshwane have nearly doubled in the last seven days.
  • On 3 May, it recorded 43 new infections compared to the 86 new ones recorded on 10 May. 
  • Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said the City remained cautious and mindful of the possibility of a full-blown third wave of infections.

While still relatively low, active cases of SARS-CoV2 infections in the City of Tshwane have nearly doubled in the last seven days, amid growing concerns of a possible third wave.

On Tuesday, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said the City had witnessed a sustained increase of new infections in line with the rest of the country.

On 3 May, it recorded 43 new infections of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19, while on 10 May, 86 new infections were recorded across districts.

"We have seen the number of active cases in the City almost doubling from a week ago," Williams said.

"We remain cautious and mindful of the possibility of a full-blown third wave of infections."


He added the City's Covid-19 Ward-Based Outreach Campaign team would continue visiting the identified hotspot areas to conduct weekly screening and testing of residents.

"These visits are informed by a data-driven and analytics approach which directs resources to ensure we respond to problematic areas as they arose."

According to the latest statistics, District 3 - which includes Atteridgeville, Laudium, the Pretoria CBD and Pretoria West - recorded the bulk of the new infections, with 31 new cases identified on 10 May.

READ | Covid-19: Move to a stricter lockdown level, experts warn as third wave looms

District 4 - which includes Silverton, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch and Centurion - recorded 21 new infections.

As of 10 May, the capital city has recorded 112 774 infections, with a Covid-19-related death toll of 3 080. Tshwane remains the second most affected city in the province, following Johannesburg, which recorded 186 964 cases with a death toll of 3 384.

Countrywide, 1 597 724 cases have been identified, flowing from the 10 906 020 tests that have been conducted as of 10 May.

On Monday, a further 90 Covid-19-related deaths were reported throughout the country, bringing the total to 54 825 deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 395 230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

Williams, who questioned when the vaccine rollout for residents would commence given the possibility of a third wave, said the City was working closely with the Gauteng government in terms of the vaccination rollout and was planning to provide whatever support was needed.

