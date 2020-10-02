6m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 claims another 132 people

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Doctors treat Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit.
Doctors treat Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit.
Antonio Masiello, Getty Images
  • Another 132 people died of Covid-19-related illnesses. 
  • There were also another 1 745 new cases. 
  • KwaZulu-Natal bore the brunt of the deaths, with 49 people reported to have died. 

Another 132 people died of Covid-19-related illnesses, the Department of Health said on Thursday. 

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Of those, 41 were from Mpumalanga, 49 were from KwaZulu-Natal, eight from Gauteng, seven from the North West, seven from the Northern Cape, six from the Western Cape and 14 from the Free State.

The total number of people who died is now 16 866.

Recoveries are 609 854 out of 676 084.

On Thursday, the country's borders reopened for international travel, but with severe restrictions as it tries to mitigate the impact of the second surge seen in other countries. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
France to enroll 25 000 in Covid-19 vaccines clinical trials
Dodgy Gauteng Covid-19 tenders: We want the money back, Makhura warns corrupt officials
Hardly any schools being closed and reopened - Motshekga on decline in Covid-19 cases at schools
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
1 winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 2105 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 10923 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1325 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-1.64)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.43)
ZAR/EUR
19.55
(-0.37)
ZAR/AUD
11.92
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.88)
Gold
1892.10
(-0.49)
Silver
23.59
(-0.76)
Platinum
884.00
(-0.78)
Brent Crude
40.65
(-3.24)
Palladium
2307.00
(+0.46)
All Share
54446.78
(+0.34)
Top 40
50159.14
(+0.23)
Financial 15
10158.72
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
73766.43
(+0.79)
Resource 10
53032.08
(-0.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo