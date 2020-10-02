Covid-19 claims another 132 people

Another 132 people died of Covid-19-related illnesses.

There were also another 1 745 new cases.

KwaZulu-Natal bore the brunt of the deaths, with 49 people reported to have died.

Of those, 41 were from Mpumalanga, 49 were from KwaZulu-Natal, eight from Gauteng, seven from the North West, seven from the Northern Cape, six from the Western Cape and 14 from the Free State.

The total number of people who died is now 16 866.

Recoveries are 609 854 out of 676 084.

On Thursday, the country's borders reopened for international travel, but with severe restrictions as it tries to mitigate the impact of the second surge seen in other countries.

