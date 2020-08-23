1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 claims life of SA's 'chief social worker' Connie Nxumalo

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Connie Nxumalo.
Connie Nxumalo.
Department of Social Development
  • Deputy director-general of welfare services Connie Nxumalo has died after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 complications.
  • Nxumalo was at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and served on national strategy groups.
  • She was also the architect of a Department of Social Development's national action plan to combat violence against women and children.

The deputy director-general of welfare services in the Department of Social Development, Connie Nxumalo, has died of Covid-19.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Nxumalo, who had been admitted to hospital due to Covid-19-related complications, died in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a statement released by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

"We had hoped that she would recover and be with her family and with time return to work, as she was in the frontline of our national efforts so that many in our country can benefit from her work. So much of our work in protecting children, older persons and persons with disabilities are the result of her extraordinary vision and leadership," said Zulu.

She described Nxumalo as "South Africa's chief social worker", saying she "lived the life of service to the best of her abilities until her last breath".

Nxumalo was one of the architects of the department's national action plan to combat violence against women and children as well as anti-substance abuse interventions.

Nxumalo also represented the department and the sector at the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS).

"The cruel hand of death has robbed our nation of an illustrious leader who served with distinction. I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends as we mourn her untimely passing and celebrate a remarkable life dedicated to bettering the lives of the most vulnerable in our country," Zulu said.

She added that "Sis Connie", as Nxumalo was affectionately known throughout the department, was always cheerful and willing to lend a helping hand to peers and juniors alike.

"In her memory, we commit ourselves to pick up where she left and always emulate her hard work. Her life and legacy will forever be engraved in our hearts and minds. She will be dearly missed by the entire public service." 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Mandy Wiener | The power of hope in a pandemic: This too shall pass
Following a community health worker for a day: It’s incredible what she does
WHO hopes Covid-19 pandemic will end in 'less than two years'
Read more on:
connie nxumalolindiwe zulucoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
21% - 369 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
70% - 1257 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
10% - 174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.14
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.23
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.62)
Gold
1940.34
(+0.03)
Silver
26.75
(+0.09)
Platinum
920.02
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
44.57
(-1.21)
Palladium
2171.18
(+0.62)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo