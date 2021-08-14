Covid-19 claims woman whose husband's accordian playing outside hospital window went viral

A video of the woman's husband playing his accordion outside a Mossel Bay hospital went viral viral in July.

She was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19.

Her husband has described her as a selfless and loving person.

A Mossel Bay woman, whose husband captured the hearts of South Africans when he played his accordion outside her Covid-19 ward one cold July morning, has died.



Marinda du Preez was admitted to the Life Bay View private hospital in Mossel Bay for treatment for Covid-19.



A video of her husband, Lukas, playing music she loved, went viral.

Lukas had requested the hospital to open the ward's window so his wife could hear him play for her.

"It was with deep sadness and dismay that my three children and I this morning had to say goodbye to our beloved mother and wife, who, was in all aspects, the best person we ever knew.

"She gave her life to her family and those close to her, was steadfast in her Christian faith and the rock in our and many other people's lives," Lukas said in a statement sent to News24 on Saturday evening.

News24 previously reported that Lukas decided to render the tribute since his wife always loved his accordion playing.

Lukas' gesture was captured by the hospital staff, with one, Charlotte Barnard, sharing it to her Facebook, and describing the tribute as heartbreaking.

"I felt desperate. We've been married for 40 years and we do everything together. I couldn't talk to her, I couldn't see her; I couldn't touch her. I could hardly even phone her because she had to talk through a mask," he said at the time.

Lukas described Marinda as someone who loved generously, helped where she could and forgave where necessary.



He added that they knew each other for 50 years and had a "blessed life".

"She was a strong, faithful and loving person, full of empathy for others. Her creativity with art and athleticism (she ran more than 60 marathons!) were legendary. But more than all of this was her loving character and unwavering Christian faith. Rest in peace, my love. Until we meet again," Lukas said.

