Covid-19 cluster outbreak scare at Limpopo old age home after 31 test positive

Limpopo has been hit by a scare of Covid-19 cluster outbreaks at old age homes.

31 elderly people at Die Oog Old Age Home in the Waterberg district tested positive and are now in isolation at the facility.

More than 500 people at other facilities were awaiting test results.

Limpopo is facing a scare of possible Covid-19 cluster outbreaks at old age homes after 31 elderly people tested positive at one facility in the province.

The 31 at Die Oog Old Age Home in Mookgopong in the Waterberg district were now in isolation at the facility while more than 500 at other facilities were screened and tested and were awaiting results.

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba visited some facilities on Tuesday against the backdrop that authorities were prioritising state-owned old age facilities for the Phase 2 vaccination of people aged 60 years and above.

She said the Waterberg district was the hardest hit by the scare of cluster outbreaks.

"Waterberg district has seen the spike in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks including cluster outbreaks and unfortunately we have lost some of our elderly people as a result of Covid-19 complications in one of these centres," Ramathuba said.

She denied allegations of preference, saying more than 980 elderly people had been vaccinated in seven old age homes in the Waterberg district.

"The only centres that have not yet been vaccinated are the ones [where] we are experiencing cluster outbreaks," she said.

The latest development comes as Covid-19 begins to tighten its grip in the province with a total of 182 cases reported since Monday.

Ramathuba said the province may not be experiencing high numbers, but they had seen a spike, especially in the Waterberg district.

"We know we should have vaccinated all the senior citizens by now, but the reasons are beyond our control," Ramathuba said.