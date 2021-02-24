Covid-19: Confirmed cases climb by 998 in South Africa as 263 new deaths are recorded

As of Tuesday, South Africa recorded a total of 1 505 586 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

998 new cases have been recorded since the last report by the health minister on Monday.

263 new Covid-19-related fatalities have been recorded, taking the confirmed death toll to 49 413.

South Africa recorded 998 new Covid-19 infections by Tuesday, along with 263 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the confirmed death toll to 49 413.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the country has now recorded a total of 1 505 586 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 32 315.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 February.Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ybdJzyz1bP — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 23, 2021

Gauteng remains the most affected province with 402 538 total confirmed cases. KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 327 446 confirmed cases to date, the Western Cape 276 436 cases and the Eastern Cape 193 725 cases.

South Africa recorded 998 new Covid-19 infections by Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most confirmed active cases with 10 633, followed by the Free State with 6 775 cases and the Western Cape with 6 588.

The recovery rate has improved to 94% and 1 419 459 recoveries have been recorded.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 505 586 the total number of deaths is 49 413, the total number of recoveries is 1 419 459 and the total number of vaccines administered is 32 315. pic.twitter.com/KqY3zJDnMw — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 23, 2021

To date, 8 932 950 tests have been completed, with 25 093 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said on Tuesday.

Mkhize also reported a further 263 Covid-19-related deaths, of which 60 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 55 in Limpopo, 51 in the Eastern Cape, 39 in Gauteng, 27 in the Free State, 23 in the Western Cape and three in the Northern Cape.

This brings the total to 49 413 confirmed deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.