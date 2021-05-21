1h ago

Covid-19 corruption: Masuku, Diko cleared by ANC disciplinary committee, says report

Marvin Charles
Suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku have been cleared by the ANC's national disciplinary committee (NDC), says a report seen by News24.

The NDC made its decision earlier this week after the party's integrity committee initially found Diko had brought the party into disrepute and he should step aside from the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC).

In the NDC's findings, chairperson Mildred Oliphant said there was no causal connection between Diko, Masuku, and the "value system and ethical framework" of the party. 

The report said findings by the provincial integrity committee (PIC) should "not have been allowed as evidence".

"In the absence of a finding that the comrades engaged in unethical conduct, which is a foundational requirement to support a charge in terms of Rule 25.17.4, it follows that the guilty finding of bringing the ANC into disrepute in terms of Rule 27.15.5 was flawed."

It noted, however, both should be "schooled in topics such as ethical and moral conduct" and other aspects regarding the party's integrity. 

Masuku had appealed the findings in the PIC report, and Diko had asked for a review. 

Masuku was also found to have brought the party into disrepute following a PIC report, which found he had failed to conduct oversight in the personal protective equipment scandal when he was the MEC. 

Both Diko and Masuku are now allowed to resume their duties as members of the Gauteng PEC.

