3h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 corruption: DA calls on NPA to act following release of SIU report

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The DA has called on the NPA to prosecute those implicated in Covid-19 corruption.
The DA has called on the NPA to prosecute those implicated in Covid-19 corruption.
Getty Images
  • The SIU's report into the government's Covid-19 spending has been made public.
  • The unit referred 386 cases for prosecution to the NPA.
  • The DA believes the NPA should act quickly in prosecuting those implicated in the awarding of irregular contracts.

The DA called for the swift prosecution of those found to have acted illegally in abusing Covid-19 funds following the public release of the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) report.

The SIU's wide-ranging report into government spending linked to the Covid-19 pandemic was made public on Tuesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa's office.

The report probed more than 5 400 government contracts, valued at R14.3 billion.

The contracts were awarded at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SIU recommended prosecutions for government officials and civil servants who had a hand in awarding the irregular contracts – which currently stand at 2 803.

The unit has referred 386 cases to be probed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The report's release has been much anticipated.

The DA believed that, although the SIU found that R551.5 million would need to be recovered, the final tally would likely increase.

READ | SIU wants action on ex JB Marks mayor still earning salary despite links to Covid-19 corruption

The party said it would study the report to gauge its implications. 

"We welcome the fact that referrals have been made to the National Prosecuting Authority, and we call on them to prosecute those who are guilty, without fear or favour, swiftly," the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A strong message needs to be sent to those who seek to profit off and loot the state. The only way to secure South Africa's future is to ensure that the wheels of justice continue turning.

"The corrupt and greedy have tried to make the country a lawless wasteland, where the rule of law and vulnerable people can be trampled. This must not be allowed to continue. Criminals should know that the free-fall is over."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dasiucoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 576 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 1168 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.23
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.59
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.21
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,852.66
+0.5%
Silver
23.96
-0.1%
Palladium
2,205.00
+2.7%
Platinum
1,037.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
86.27
-1.9%
Top 40
65,870
+0.3%
All Share
72,315
+0.2%
Resource 10
72,883
+1.9%
Industrial 25
89,867
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,799
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo