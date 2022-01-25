Covid-19 corruption: DA calls on NPA to act following release of SIU report

The SIU's report into the government's Covid-19 spending has been made public.

The unit referred 386 cases for prosecution to the NPA.

The DA believes the NPA should act quickly in prosecuting those implicated in the awarding of irregular contracts.

The DA called for the swift prosecution of those found to have acted illegally in abusing Covid-19 funds following the public release of the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) report.



The SIU's wide-ranging report into government spending linked to the Covid-19 pandemic was made public on Tuesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa's office.

The report probed more than 5 400 government contracts, valued at R14.3 billion.

The contracts were awarded at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SIU recommended prosecutions for government officials and civil servants who had a hand in awarding the irregular contracts – which currently stand at 2 803.

The report's release has been much anticipated.

The DA believed that, although the SIU found that R551.5 million would need to be recovered, the final tally would likely increase.

The party said it would study the report to gauge its implications.

"We welcome the fact that referrals have been made to the National Prosecuting Authority, and we call on them to prosecute those who are guilty, without fear or favour, swiftly," the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A strong message needs to be sent to those who seek to profit off and loot the state. The only way to secure South Africa's future is to ensure that the wheels of justice continue turning.

"The corrupt and greedy have tried to make the country a lawless wasteland, where the rule of law and vulnerable people can be trampled. This must not be allowed to continue. Criminals should know that the free-fall is over."