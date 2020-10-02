21m ago

Covid-19 corruption: Gauteng health HOD resigns after precautionary suspension letter

Jenni Evans
  • The HOD of the Gauteng Health Department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, has resigned. 
  • Provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said this was after he was placed on precautionary suspension. 
  • The deputy director general for human resources and corporate services Andile Gwabeni was also given a suspension letter following SIU probes into Covid-19-related procurement. 

The head of the Gauteng health department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, has resigned after being placed on precautionary suspension. 

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said on Friday that the precautionary suspension was related to the recommendations of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). 

The Deputy Director General of Human Resources and Corporate Services Andile Gwabeni was served with a letter of suspension on Thursday.

This followed an updated report by the SIU to Premier David Makhura in the investigation into alleged Covid-19-related procurement irregularities. 

Failed

Announcing Lukhele's precautionary suspension in a statement on Wednesday, the Gauteng government said the SIU found that the head of department had allegedly failed to exercise responsibility in awarding contracts during procurement of goods and services related to the pandemic.

It said the actions or alleged omissions may have led to wasted and fruitless expenditure. 

"Makhura reiterates that all those involved in Covid-19 corruption and malfeasance – whether they are public officials, public servants or business people - must be brought to justice," said Masebe. 

