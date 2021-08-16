Covid-19 corruption: Hamilton Ndlovu's lover, NHLS CFO granted R20 000 bail over PPE tender

The Hawks have warned that more suspects linked to controversial tenders at the National Health Laboratories Services would be arrested.

Felicia Sekete, 32, and NHLS chief financial officer Michael Sass appeared in court linked with the controversial R14.4 million PPE tender.

The two are out on R20 000 bail.

Flamboyant businessman Hamilton Ndlovu's live-in-lover and the National Health Laboratories Services chief financial officer have been granted R20 000 bail.

Felicia Sekete, 32, and Michael Sass, 57, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The two are facing charges of the Contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, and theft.

The pair was arrested on Sunday by the Hawks.

In his bail application, Sass told the court that he was the CFO of the National Health Laboratories Services.

Sass has vast experience in his field and has occupied senior positions in various entities, including at the National Treasury.

READ | Covid-19 corruption: SIU swoops on 'Mr Hamilton Ndlovu', officials over 'serious acts of criminality'

Sekete is a mother of three young children and resides with Ndlovu at the expensive Steyn City estate.

She told the court that she was unemployed and a director of embattled Feliham Pty Ltd.

Feliham is a co-accused in the case. The company allegedly received a PPE tender worth R14.4 million in July 2020 from the NHLS against a background of it being blacklisted by National Treasury from doing business with the State.

It is alleged that Sass went against the NHLS and granted Feliham the tender.

The tender raised eyebrows after the NHLS board revisited Covid-19 related procurement.

Feliham is among many companies linked to Ndlovu that have been prohibited from doing business with NHLS.

READ | Leaked Covid-19 corruption reports concerning and can mislead the public - SIU

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said their investigation continues and the directorate had not ruled out the arrest of more suspects.

Ndlovu shot to prominence when he posted newly acquired expensive vehicles worth R11 million on social media.

The cars included three Porches, a Jeep, and Lamborghini Urus.

Ndlovu allegedly benefitted from lucrative contracts he had with the NHLS.

The case has been postponed until 5 October.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.