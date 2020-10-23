49m ago

Covid-19 corruption: Investigations 'are being dealt with quietly', deputy president tells Parliament

Jason Felix
Deputy President David Mabuza. (Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)
  • Deputy President David Mabuza says law enforcement agencies should be given the space to work without political interference.
  • Mabuza said even the highest-ranking politician is not above the law.
  • But he sidestepped several questions on the involvement of ANC members in recent corruption scandals.

Deputy President David Mabuza says investigations regarding several high-ranking officials, including government ministers, are being conducted quietly.

While he sidestepped several questions on the involvement of ANC members in recent corruption scandals, Mabuza said no one is above the law.

Mabuza answered questions from MPs during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday.

READDavid Mabuza 'exonerated' after sentencing of woman who claimed to be his niece and tried to frame him

NFP MP Ahmed Shaik Emam asked why no action has been taken against Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille for her role in the R40 million Beitbridge border fiasco.

"Millions of rands have already been lost there, where she actually interfered. Now if we allow these things, how are we supposed to be convinced that, indeed, we are moving to a clean state," he asked.

Mabuza responded: "Some of these things are being investigated and are being dealt with quietly. At the relevant time, we are going to announce our decision. There are a number of cases, but you take your time; you follow the necessary process, so that you do due diligence, so you can come to a conclusion that is fair and credible."

Mabuza said the government wants many of the investigations concluded speedily.

"We want to ensure that these cases are dealt with in a manner that is fair and proper… in a manner that cannot come back and haunt us. I can assure you that [with] all the cases, the law enforcement agencies are dealing with those cases. Some cases, which are in our domain, we'll deal with those," he said.

Mabuza also sidestepped a question on whether he would support the removal of high-ranking corruption accused politicians.

READ HEREANC seeks legal advice as members ignore calls for corruption accused to step aside

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube asked Mabuza if he would support a decision for ANC members to step aside while investigations are under way.

"You claim that government was caught napping when it comes to Covid-19 corruption, however the real enemy of service delivery is not procurement processes. It is politically connected individuals who are never held accountable or arrested.

"ANC leaders like Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyana, Bandile Masuku and Khusela Diko were identified as people who allegedly benefitted from government contracts worth millions of public monies, either directly or through families.

"Will you, as deputy president of the ANC, assure South Africans that you would support the removal of these individuals from within government and your organisation?" she asked.

In response, Mabuza said: "It would be premature of me to say certain people must in the process step aside. I think we should have faith in our law enforcement agencies. They are going to pronounce, and they are going to act.

"Let's give them space without our interference politically, from time to time citing names of people and all that. Whatever can happen today or tomorrow, it will be said this thing was discussed in Parliament and the names of people were discussed in Parliament," he said.

