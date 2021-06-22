1h ago

Covid-19 corruption: SIU cracks whip on North West officials who overpaid suppliers R6.5m for face masks

  • The North West education department paid service providers R6.5 million extra for masks.
  • The SIU uncovered the over-expenditure.
  • Payments were authorised by an informal committee overseeing the procurement of PPE.

The North West Department of Education overpaid service providers by approximately R6.5 million for face masks, which were supposed to cost R2.5 million.

Flouting several Treasury regulations, the department paid more than R9.2 million for masks, instead of R2.5 million.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed an informal procurement committee, set up by the provincial education department, exposed the department to over-expenditure totalling more than R6.5 million relating to cloth masks.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they found two requests for quotations (RFQ) were issued by the committee on behalf of the department for the supply and delivery of 50 000 masks per RFQ.

In the first RFQ, three service providers were appointed to the value of R3.7 million.

"With the second RFQ, five service providers were appointed to the value of R5.512 million. However, the department used the two RFQs to procure 400 000 masks, 300 000 more than what was initially requested. The irregularity has resulted in the department having to pay more than R9.2 million for masks, instead of R2.5 million," Kganyago said.

The regulated price for the cloth mask by the National Treasury is R25.

Kganyago said the investigation revealed that one service provider was appointed, despite submitting a quotation after the cut-off time.

"Furthermore, the committee even requested that one of the service providers reduce their quotation, so that it be below the threshold set by National Treasury. This is the second irregularity relating to PPE procurement that the SIU has uncovered in the North West Department of Education.

"The SIU has commenced with the civil litigation process to declare the contract invalid and unlawful, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the North West provincial government," he said.

According to government supply chain management regulations, all competitive bids above R500 000, which are awarded by government entities, must be awarded by a bid adjudication committee.

Kganyago said the bid adjudication committee considers the recommendations of a bid evaluation committee - and, depending on the delegated powers, makes a final award or a recommendation to the accounting officer to make a final award, adding:

The department established an informal committee to manage the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) outside the committee as provided by in terms of Treasury regulations.

He continued: "The SIU investigation in the affairs of the department has uncovered that the committee may have committed financial misconduct as it failed to ensure that the supply chain management governing public procurement process was fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective."

The SIU has made a disciplinary referral against members of the informal procurement committee for flouting supply chain management processes.

The intended disciplinary hearing would also include charges relating to exposing the department to over-expenditure of more than R6.5 million in the appointment of service providers.

