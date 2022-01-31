Covid-19 corruption: SIU granted Special Tribunal order to set aside R39m Free State PPE contracts

In July 2020, the Free State treasury allocated R39.1 million to the provincial health department to purchase surgical gowns.

Soon the health department was overwhelmed by complaints from hospitals about inferior quality and a shortage of the gowns.

An investigation revealed that only three of the 32 suppliers delivered the goods according to the tender requirements.

The Special Tribunal has granted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) an order to set aside contracts worth R39.1 million that the Free State government awarded to 32 companies in 2020.



The bidders allegedly shortchanged the provincial health department by undersupplying and delivering inferior surgical gowns.

According to the judgment delivered on Monday, the Special Tribunal found that only three of the 32 successful bidders delivered surgical gowns that complied with the quotation specifications.

Out of a R39 million allocated by the Free State treasury for the purchase of the personal protective equipment (PPEs), several bidders were paid more than R9 million to deliver the goods.

However, soon hospitals started complaining to the health department about the inferior quality of the surgical gowns they received.

This prompted an investigation by the Free State department of health.

The judgment noted that the provincial department of health received invoices from several other bidders, but is yet to honour some of the them.

Payment to these respondents in the amount of R23.2 million is due and payable, the judgment noted.

"There are respondents who are yet to remit invoices to the Free State Treasury Department. The value of orders placed with these respondents is approximately R6.4 million," the judgment read.

The respondents have been ordered to pay the SIU with costs of the application jointly and severally, and the one paying the other to be absolved.



"Such costs shall include the costs of two counsel where so employed," reads the judgment.

It also noted that the Free State health department then had a difficulty matching the rest of the surgical gowns to the bidders who supplied them because:

The large volume of surgical gowns ordered and delivered made the validation process impossible

Most of the boxes in which the surgical gowns were delivered were not marked making it impossible to identify the bidders who supplied and delivered the boxes

That several bidders sourced the gowns from the same dealers only exacerbated the problem

In some depots, surgical gowns delivered in terms of the Request for Quotation (RFQ) were mixed up with those delivered by a named provider

Some of the boxes in which surgical gowns were delivered had been dispatched to health service points

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU on 23 July 2020 to investigate all allegations related to the procurement of goods and services and payments made.

This followed widespread allegations of rampant corruption and irregularities in Covid-19 related procurement by organs of state at various levels of government.