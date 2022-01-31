1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 corruption: SIU granted Special Tribunal order to set aside R39m Free State PPE contracts

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A health worker puts on PPEs.
A health worker puts on PPEs.
Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • In July 2020, the Free State treasury allocated R39.1 million to the provincial health department to purchase surgical gowns.
  • Soon the health department was overwhelmed by complaints from hospitals about inferior quality and a shortage of the gowns.
  • An investigation revealed that only three of the 32 suppliers delivered the goods according to the tender requirements.

The Special Tribunal has granted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) an order to set aside contracts worth R39.1 million that the Free State government awarded to 32 companies in 2020.

The bidders allegedly shortchanged the provincial health department by undersupplying and delivering inferior surgical gowns.

According to the judgment delivered on Monday, the Special Tribunal found that only three of the 32 successful bidders delivered surgical gowns that complied with the quotation specifications.

Out of a R39 million allocated by the Free State treasury for the purchase of the personal protective equipment (PPEs), several bidders were paid more than R9 million to deliver the goods.

READ | Director of company awarded R10m Eastern Cape scooter ambulance contract threatens to sue SIU

However, soon hospitals started complaining to the health department about the inferior quality of the surgical gowns they received.

This prompted an investigation by the Free State department of health.

The judgment noted that the provincial department of health received invoices from several other bidders, but is yet to honour some of the them.

Payment to these respondents in the amount of R23.2 million is due and payable, the judgment noted.

"There are respondents who are yet to remit invoices to the Free State Treasury Department. The value of orders placed with these respondents is approximately R6.4 million," the judgment read.

READ | Covid-19: No work, no pay for unvaccinated Rhodes University staff

The respondents have been ordered to pay the SIU with costs of the application jointly and severally, and the one paying the other to be absolved.

"Such costs shall include the costs of two counsel where so employed," reads the judgment.

It also noted that the Free State health department then had a difficulty matching the rest of the surgical gowns to the bidders who supplied them because:

  • The large volume of surgical gowns ordered and delivered made the validation process impossible 
  • Most of the boxes in which the surgical gowns were delivered were not marked making it impossible to identify the bidders who supplied and delivered the boxes
  • That several bidders sourced the gowns from the same dealers only exacerbated the problem
  • In some depots, surgical gowns delivered in terms of the Request for Quotation (RFQ) were mixed up with those delivered by a named provider
  • Some of the boxes in which surgical gowns were delivered had been dispatched to health service points

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU on 23 July 2020 to investigate all allegations related to the procurement of goods and services and payments made.

This followed widespread allegations of rampant corruption and irregularities in Covid-19 related procurement by organs of state at various levels of government.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siubloemfonteinfree statecorruptioncoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1117 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2057 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.45
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.74
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,796.12
+0.3%
Silver
22.38
-0.4%
Palladium
2,386.72
+0.3%
Platinum
1,015.86
-0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,821
+1.2%
All Share
74,305
+1.2%
Resource 10
73,758
-0.4%
Industrial 25
93,568
+2.8%
Financial 15
15,308
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

9h ago

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo