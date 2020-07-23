1h ago

Covid-19: Days after opening, new Cape Town field hospital discharges first patient

Tammy Petersen
Tanduxolo Mkhetshane, from Town 3 in Khayelitsha, was discharged from the 338-bed facility on Wednesday. (Supplied, Premier Alan Winde/Facebook)
  • Tanduxolo Mkhetshane, 49, was transferred to the Brackengate intermediate care facility with moderate to severe Covid-19.
  • He has been discharged.
  • At least 24 patients have been admitted to Brackengate.

An empty warehouse converted into a Covid-19 field hospital has discharged its first patient, days after he was transferred to the Brackengate intermediate care facility in Cape Town.

Tanduxolo Mkhetshane, 49, was transferred from Tygerberg Hospital with moderate to severe Covid-19 symptoms, one of the first admitted to Brackengate when it admitted its first 10 patients on Monday.

Mkhetshane, from Town 3 in Khayelitsha, was discharged from the 338-bed facility on Wednesday.

"Mr Mkhetshane received a warm farewell as he left the hospital as the first patient who was discharged from this facility," manager Dr Barry Smith said in a statement.

"It is very uplifting for the staff to see patients recover and reunite with their families. These moments of hope bring great encouragement to the healthcare workers who are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. 

"We wish Mr Mkhetshane all of the best for the final phase of his recovery at home."

A total of 24 patients had been admitted to Brackengate by Wednesday, with more expected on Thursday, provincial health department spokesperson Maret Lesch said.

The facility provides intermediate care to patients who require hospitalisation and oxygen, but who are not critical, she explained.

"The facility is equipped with oxygen at each bed, and a further eight beds fitted for high-flow nasal oxygen. It is also paperless and has WiFi connectivity so patients can connect to their loved ones at home."

According to the Western Cape government's statistics released on Wednesday, the province has 86 372 confirmed cases, with 12 135 active cases and 71 491 recoveries.

A total of 2 746 people have died.

