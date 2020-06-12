Covid-19 death toll at 1 354, cases hit 61 927

1 354 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded as of Friday.

The Western Cape has recorded 1 005.

There are 61 927 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa as of Friday.

The Western Cape Covid-19 death toll has topped 1 000, as a further 39 deaths were reported in the province on Friday evening.

According to a statement by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, a further 70 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 1 354, which translated to a mortality rate of 2.2%.

Of the new reported deaths, 39 were from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape and one from Limpopo.

The Western Cape has recorded the majority of Covid-19-related deaths, which stands at 1 005.

In terms of the age distribution, the majority of the deaths recorded were 40 and older.



A total 368 (27.2%) of the deceased were between the ages of 60 and 69, 326 (24.1%) were between 50 and 59, 240 (17.7%) were between 70 and 79 and 169 were between 40 and 49.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Recoveries have also increased, with 35 008 recorded to date.

Deaths by province:

Western Cape: 1 005.

Eastern Cape: 208.

KwaZulu-Natal: 64.

Gauteng: 57.

Free State: 9.

North West: 5.

Limpopo: 4.

Northern Cape: 1.

Mpumalanga: 1

Confirmed cases of Covid-19

As of Friday, South Africa had moved past the 60 000 mark for Covid-19 cases, with an increase of 3 359 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 61 927 confirmed cases were recorded as of Friday, Mkhize said in a statement.

A total of 1 060 425 Covid-19 tests have been performed to date, with 32 026 conducted since Thursday.

Of the more than one million tests performed to date, 52% were done in public laboratories, while 48% were in the private sector.

Cases by province: